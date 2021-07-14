Drama Category? Australian Actress Rips Into Meghan Markle's Emmy 'Nomination'

Australian actress Carla Bignasca has ridiculed an Emmy award nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated in the category "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special".
While it is Oprah and the production team behind the interview who are the actual nominees, rather than the Duke and Duchess themselves, this did not stop Bignasca from poking fun at the Sussexes.
"But good on them, will it be the first and only nomination Meghan wins for her work on TV?", she quipped, jokingly wondering whether it would be fitting for the royal couple to be nominated for a drama award.
The Sussexes spoke up about their experiences as British royals in March in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they made a series of explosive claims that marred Buckingham Palace's image.
Harry and Meghan abdicated their senior royal duties in January 2020 and have since relocated to Markle's home state of California.
