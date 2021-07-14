Britney Spears Reportedly Appoints Attorney of Choice to Represent Her in Conservatorship Battle

On 24 June, pop icon Britney Spears appeared in a Los Angeles court via a video link to speak about her conservatorship status. The arrangement that came into existence in 2008 put Britney's finances, properties, and persona under her father's control.

Following the recent resignation of her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, Britney Spears has announced a new legal representation, Attorney Mathew Rosengart, Page Six has revealed.

The former teen icon's decision comes after multiple discussions with Rosengart in the last few days.

Rosengart is an ex-federal prosecutor. He has handled the legal cases of several Hollywood A-listers, including Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, and Steven Spielberg.

Last month, Britney revealed to an LA court that she has been a "conservatee" for the last thirteen years and was unaware if her "conservatorship" could be legally challenged.

Under US law, conservatorship is the appointment of a guardian or a protector by a judge to manage the financial affairs and daily life of another person due to old age or physical or mental limitations.

Her claims brought former lawyer Ingham into the spotlight for not advising his high-profile client correctly following which he resigned earlier this month.

In bombshell testimony, Spears compared her conservatorship to "sex trafficking", saying that her family has abused the arrangement, forcing her to work against her will and rendering her unable to make her own decisions, or even have privacy at times.

According to Britney, this became particularly acute when she apparently "failed" a "psych test" that made her father send her to a rehab programme in Beverley Hills against her will.