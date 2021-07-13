Is It 'Nice'? Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Sues Cannabis Firm For Using Borat in Ads

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has filed a lawsuit against cannabis firm Solar Therapeutics for their use of an image of Borat and his signature phrase "It's Nice!" without permission, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” Cohen's attorney David Condon writes in the complaint, cited by the outlet. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”
According to the report, Baron Cohen is demanding at least $9 million in damages from the company.
In the court documents, cited by The Hollywood Reporter, a picture of the firm's billboard is attached, in which one can see Cohen's iconic character, Borat, and his catchphrase "It's Nice!".
Solar Therapeutics has not commented on the reports. The Hollywood Reporter said that the company agreed to take down the billboard, but refused to compensate the actor for the unauthorized use of his image.
Despite being decriminalized in many states, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the United States.
