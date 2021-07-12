Trump Niece Blasts Bezos, Musk, Branson as 'Narcissistic A**holes' Amid Latter's Space Trip

The estranged niece of former US President Donald Trump, Mary Trump, on Monday lashed out at billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson for "shooting their money into space" instead of dealing with problems on Earth.
"How’s this headline: Branson, Musk, and Bezos who could tackle child hunger, climate change, racial injustice, health care, the rise of fascism etc and still be richer than 99.9999% of us choose to be narcissistic assholes and shoot their money into space", Trump wrote. "That about right?"
Her scathing critique comes just after Branson earlier in the weekend flew to the edge of space aboard his Virgin Galactic ship.
Branson, however, is not alone in his extraterrestrial ambitions. His flight occurred prior to that of Jeff Bezos' by only a few days, with the Amazon founder scheduled to explore space himself on 20 July. SpaceX orbital launch company owner Elon Musk hailed Branson's endeavor, which is technically not fully a space trip, as the Virgin Galactic chief only reached the border of space, traveling to an altitude of 62 miles.
"Congratulations, beautiful flight!", Musk told Branson after the latter's trip.
