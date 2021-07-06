Mr Stark, I Don't Post So Good: Robert Downey Jr Unfollows His Marvel Friends on Instagram

Marvel fans were hit right in their hearts when Robert Downey Jr unfollowed his fellow cast members from the Marvel movies on Instagram - including Tom Holland and Chris Evans. Many fans, puzzled by the decision, or outraged by it, took it to the comments section, asking the actor to restore his connections with Captain America and Spider-Man.
I don't know what's happening Mr Stark... WHYYY DID YOUU UNFOLLOW THE MARVEL CAST ON INSTAGRAM?😭😫 pic.twitter.com/QgpavjwKYU— pietraa | bw and loki era ⧗❤️ (@pietraromanoff) July 1, 2021
In fact, all of his 43 Insta followings are non-actors, which prompted many fans to think something was wrong.
thinking about Robert Downey jr who unfollowed Johnny Depp on instagram pic.twitter.com/LIFOhSPfDl— cate ⚔️ is watching tvd (@catebbarnxs) July 2, 2021
Friendships! 😭— Didem (@TeamDowney1965) July 1, 2021
Now.. I was curious about Downey's profile on Instagram and I saw that he unfollowed about 20 people and those people were Marvel actors! Robert Downey Jr are you ok? pic.twitter.com/tGJAiTpYPW
The actor, however, is still following his fellow co-stars on Twitter, appeasing fans' fears that the iconic team of superheroes had collapsed.
I was worried for Robert Downey Jr when I read he unfollwed all marvel co stars on Instagram but then I checked his Twitter &saw hes still following everyone on that so now I'm happy cause that could be a cry for help but as long as he doesn't cut off his Friends& family be safe— Angela Slotkin (@angela_slotkin) July 4, 2021
