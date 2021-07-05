Greta Thunberg Slams 'People in Power' Amid Oil Pipeline Fire in Gulf of Mexico

Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg commented on the recent fire eruption in the Gulf of Mexico, taking verbal shots at "people in power" for developing oil and coal-related industries.
"Meanwhile the people in power call themselves "climate leaders" as they open up new oilfields, pipelines, and coal power plants - granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites. This is the world they are leaving for us", Thunberg wrote in her Twitter account, sharing a video of the fire in the Gulf of Mexico.
The video earlier went viral, with many users dubbing it "portal to hell" due to the alarming image of a circle of fire erupting in the middle of the waters of the Mexican Gulf.
An offshore pipeline of the Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex, which caught fire, was later contained, according to the oil company, citing a gas leak in an underwater pipeline as the reason for the incident.
After the video showing the flames engulfing the waters of the Gulf of Mexico spread online, many netizens, including public figures, reacted with bitterness, calling for additional climate action. Among them were US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, and many others. Greenpeace issued a statement, saying that the incident "demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico's fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people's safety.
