Vatican Says Pope Underwent Surgery, His Condition Good

The Vatican released a statement on Sunday, saying that Pope Francis has successfully undergone colon surgery at the Gemelli Hospital.
"The Holy Father reacted well to the intervention conducted under general anesthesia and performed by Prof. Sergio Alfieri with the assistance of Prof. Luigi Sofo, Dr. Antonio Tortorelli and Dr. Roberta Menghi", the statement said.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church was earlier admitted to the hospital to undergo surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.
Pope Francis, 84, is said to be in generally good health, only having occasional breathing problems as one of his lungs was removed when he was young. The pontiff also suffers from sciatica, a nerve affecting the lower back and leg.
This is the first time that he has been admitted to a hospital since becoming the pope in 2013.
