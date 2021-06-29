Register
12:21 GMT29 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    weight loss

    'It's Torture': World's First Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaws Gets Shamed Online

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264969_0:4:1920:1084_1200x675_80_0_0_c56dec6ce223a372686e5b637d714127.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106291083265023-its-torture-worlds-first-weight-loss-device-that-locks-jaws-gets-shamed-online/

    Remember that sarcastic friend, who said the best way to lose weight was to keep one's trap shut? Give him/her a call, because it appears British and New Zealand scientists have used the idea without asking for permission.

    The world's first weight loss device is here…and judging by the reaction from people online nobody likes it, to put it mildly. According to a press release from Otago University, which was involved in the project, DentalSlim Diet Control is fitted into to a patient's upper and lower back teeth and uses magnetic devices to lock one's jaws shut, restricting them to a liquid diet.

    ​Patients are able to open their mouths about 2 millimetres, which according to the researchers allows them to speak freely and breathe. Participants in the trial lost an average 6.36 kg in two weeks and "were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey".

    "It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical, and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device", said Professor Paul Brunton, adding that the device can be removed by a patient in case of an emergency.

    The creators of DentalSlim Control say their brainchild could be "particularly helpful" for people, who need to lose weight in order to undergo a surgery.

    Despite the said pros, several female participants said they felt uncomfortable, were unable to speak, and felt that "life in general was less satisfying", the Daily Mirror reported.

    Social media users were less tactful…

    "Holy s**t! This is a torture device", wrote one user.

    ​Others pointed out that there were different ways to lose weight and noted that researchers should have focused on other issues.

    ​Still others were concerned about emergency situations.

    ​The researchers behind the project say their brainchild will help humanity gain the upper hand in the global fight against obesity. According to the World Health Organisation, 1.9 billion adults worldwide are overweight. The global health watchdog dubbed the rising obesity rates an epidemic.

    According to the UK's National Health Service, more than one million people were hospitalised for obesity-related treatment in England alone in 2019, while in New Zealand one in three adults was obese.

    Tags:
    New Zealand, United Kingdom, obesity, Weight Loss
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse