Cardi B Reveals Second Pregnancy With Hubby Offset, Flaunts Nude Baby Bump With White Paint

Rapper Cardi B surprised her fans with the news of her second pregnancy with husband Offset while performing onstage at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night with him and his group Migos.
Cardi gave a rocking performance wearing a black bodysuit with a sheer panel that revealed her baby bump.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
Cardi made a bold and beautiful statement by posting a nude picture on social media, flaunting her baby bump and showcasing the upper half of her body painted in white and donning golden earrings and heavy golden bangles.
#2! ♥️ @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/TXjj8YLbAI— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 28, 2021
While American model/celebrity Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!", DJ Khaled commented, "Congrats more blessings!"
American singer Lil Nas X just said: "wowwww".
