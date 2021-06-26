Register
21:32 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo of Frank Sinatra in the role of the Stage Manager for a television production of ‘’Our Town’’ in 1955, which was presented on ‘’Producers’ Showcase’’.

    Frank Sinatra 'Never Got Over' Marilyn Monroe's Death, Considered It a 'Disaster' - Report

    © Wikipedia / NBC Television
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1a/1083248978_0:98:1200:773_1200x675_80_0_0_c3bac10e53c78514ed9c444241990a8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106261083248793-franks-sinatra-never-got-over-marilyn-monroes-death-considered-it-a-disaster---report/

    Coroner officials declared at the time that the Hollywood sex symbol's death in 1962 was a "probable suicide" caused by an overdose of sleeping tablets. Monroe was last seen alone in her bedroom, playing her favorite Sinatra albums and making a series of phone calls to friends, according to reports.

    After Hollywood's most famous blonde Marilyn Monroe died suddenly at the age of just 36, Frank Sinatra "never got over it", Tony Oppedisano, a member of the late star's management team who also managed comedian and close friend Don Rickles told Fox News on Saturday.

    Oppedisano, who is the award-winning producer, published "Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours," a memoir about their lengthy friendship, which began when Oppedisano was just 21 years old, earlier this month.

    "He had a special place in his heart for Marilyn," Oppedisano is quoted in the report as saying about his new book. "He felt she was a fragile girl who had been exploited by a lot of people. That’s part of the reason why he said, ‘Even though as pretty as she was, as attracted as I was to her, I just couldn’t bring myself to go there physically.’ That’s something she even tried to pursue with him. But he said, ‘I just couldn’t. I couldn’t bring myself to do that. I didn’t want to be another older guy who appeared to take advantage of her and then leave her flat. I couldn’t. I couldn’t bring myself to do that.’"

    Oppedisano stated that Old Blue Eyes cared about Monroe "too much," so "his protective nature kept him from doing that."

    "He felt her death was a real disaster that didn’t need to happen," Oppedisano assumed. "And he never got over it."

    For decades, there have been many rumors that the then-46-year-old singer and actress had an affair sometime shortly before her death.

    According to Fox News, J. Randall Taraborrelli's book "Sinatra: The Man Behind The Myth," published in 1997, claimed that the two stars began an affair in 1954. An unknown friend of Sinatra's told the author that Sinatra had pondered marrying Monroe weeks before she died "in an effort to save her from herself."

    "No one will mess with her if she is Mrs. Frank Sinatra," the book said. "No one would dare. He felt that if she were his wife, everyone else would back off, give her some space and allow her to get herself together."

    According to the 1997 book, Sinatra told a friend the weekend before Monroe's death that he tried to persuade her to restart her life, but she refused by replying "Why bother? I’m not going to be here much longer."

    Oppedisano, however, stated that while Sinatra and Monroe were close friends, they were never lovers.

    "He felt that her death was something that didn’t need to happen," he explained. "He did not believe she had an overdose. He believed the one huge point was that she had announced that she was going to do a press conference and she would not give people an inkling as to what the press conference was going to be about. And so, there were concerns about what she might say, but nobody could figure it out."

    Sinatra's management team member claimed that "some people" speculated that Monroe was planning on providing information about her widely rumored relationships with President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy.

    "She had very little to do with any of the wise guys that were in the mix so people didn’t think it had anything to do with that," he noted.

    What further added to the tragedy of the premature death of Hollywood's biggest sex symbol of the 20th century, according to Oppedisano, is that the reason for the alleged press conference was actually something positive.

    "She was going to announce that she was getting back with her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio. Frank knew that much because she had spent the weekend before her passing at the Cal-Neva Lodge, which he partially owned, and he believed she was quietly meeting with DiMaggio, or at least trying to put her life back together with him. At that time, her life had become a bit of a circus," the author claimed.

    The blonde bombshell's naked body was discovered on August 5, 1962, on her bed, face down, with a phone in one hand. Empty bottles of medicines meant to treat her depression were strewn about the room, according to the media reports.

    Monroe's death was "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs, and the mode of death is probably suicide," Los Angeles police concluded after the investigation. However, the circumstances surrounding her death continue to be a source of controversy decades later.

    "Frank always believed that if the word didn’t get out about this press conference, she would have lived much longer," Oppedisano claimed.
    American actress Marilyn Monroe kisses her husband, former baseball player Joe Di Maggio, on January 14, 1954.
    © AFP 2021
    American actress Marilyn Monroe kisses her husband, former baseball player Joe Di Maggio, on January 14, 1954.

    Monroe and DiMaggio, who were briefly married for more than a year in the 1950s, were seen together shortly before Monroe's death. According to the media, the baseball icon even informed acquaintances that he and his former wife were about to remarry. Authorities reportedly called DiMaggio to inform him of Marilyn's death. He oversaw his ex-wife's funeral.

    Hollywood producers, directors, and stars like Sinatra were not allowed to attend the ceremony out at DiMaggio's request. According to reports and biography books, DiMaggio had flowers delivered to Monroe's grave twice a week for over two decades.

    Related:

    New Doc Tells How Three Conspirators Created Myth of Marilyn Monroe’s Death
    Photos: Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for New Netflix Biopic 'Blonde'
    Marilyn Monroe's Nude Picture Reportedly Emerges in One of World's 'Largest Pin Up Collections'
    Marilyn Monroe Death Case Was Reopened 20 Years After Her Death Thanks to This Man
    Tags:
    Suicide, death, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Hollywood actors, Hollywood stars, Hollywood, star, stars, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse