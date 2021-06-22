Register
23:55 GMT22 June 2021
    In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown says he’s having a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours.

    Twitter Not Surprised After Chris Brown Reportedly Named Suspect in Battery Investigation

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    Society
    by
    32-year-old Brown has had a string of legal issues dating back to 2009 when he was arrested for physically abusing his girlfriend at the time, singer Rihanna. In 2015, he completed his probation after pleading guilty to criminal assault. 

    Chris Brown, the Grammy-winning musician, is suspected of punching a woman during an argument at a Los Angeles residence on Friday, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

    Officers responded to a report of an argument at a property in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the report, citing an LAPD spokesperson.

    According to the spokesperson, the incident is being investigated as a battery and will be reported to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

    Although only a few facts have been disclosed, the victim woman reportedly claimed Brown slapped her in the head hard enough to cause her hair weave to fall out.

    There were no injuries recorded, and it is unclear whether Brown will face prosecution.

    Twitter users immediately reacted to the news, recalling the singer's past scandals involving a series of assaults and abuse.

    And frankly, most of them were not surprised by the new accusations. Some even wondered how the string of scandals the singer has faced has not yet managed to ruin Brown's career. 

    ​However, there were voices that, while not in support of Brown's character, nonetheless urged fellow Twitterians to wait for official information and details of the incident and avoid jumping to conclusions.

    Back in 2017, Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, a model and actress, was given a five-year restraining order against him. The next year, the singer was charged with presiding over a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles residence, when two of his cronies sexually attacked a woman.

    Brown was released in 2019 after being jailed in Paris on charges of aggravated rape and drug offenses.

