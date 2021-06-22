Register
07:51 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actor James Michael Tyler throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Chicago

    James Michael Tyler Who Played Gunther on Friends Leaves Fans Emotional Over Stage Four Cancer

    © AP Photo / Paul Beaty
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083205797_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_78f0ba391bafc423f6ad9c2d8e5f6f0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106221083205299-james-michael-tyler-who-played-gunther-on-friends-leaves-fans-emotional-over-stage-four-cancer/

    On 27 May, HBO Max premiered the much-awaited reunion of the popular sitcom "Friends" 17 years after the show wrapped up in 2004. The star-studded cast of the programme and other guest celebs who featured in the show marked their attendance for the reunion. Fans, however, wondered why "Gunther" from the show only appeared via a video link.

    Actor James Michael Tyler who played the role of a waiter at the "Central Perk" coffee shop on "Friends" has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

    During an interview with Today's Craig Melvin, Tyler said he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 following a routine physical check-up. At age 59, Tyler is now bound to a wheelchair because the cancer has painfully spread to his bones, he revealed.

    "I was 56 years old at the time. They screened me for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen which came back at an extraordinarily high number. I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate'", the actor told Melvin.

    The recent release of the hour-long "Friends Reunion" episode left fans dealing with the fact that age has caught up with the actors who once depicted the lives of friends navigating through life in their twenties.

    The news of Tyler's diagnosis has opened a floodgate of prayers and good wishes for him from concerned fans on social media. 

    Some also noted that Tyler did not look very good during the video appearance he made as part of the reunion episode in late May.

    Tyler appeared in all ten seasons of the show, which wrapped up in 2004. Although he was a supporting actor in the series, he's immensely loved by fans.

    Standing behind the counter in the Central Perk coffee shop, Gunther would often be seen in the frame gazing lovingly at Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Greene.

    Actor Matthew Perry participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot at AOL Studios on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Matthew Perry's Behaviour During FRIENDS Reunion Interview Alarms Fans
    Tyler said in his interview that working on "Friends" was one of the best experiences of his life. He also urged other men to keep a regular check on their health.

    Back in May, the sitcom's fans from around the world expressed concerns for the health of Matthew Perry, the Canadian actor who played the role of sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing on the show. They pointed out that Perry was visibly slurring his speech during the reunion. However, the media later revealed, citing sources, that he "had an emergency tooth procedure that day", and had been in pain, which caused the slurred speech.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, NBC, Friends, cancer, cancer, Cancer, cancer, actor, actor, actor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse