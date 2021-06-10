Register
11:10 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo Meghan the Duchess of Sussex stands after she and her husband Britain's Prince Harry placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London

    Meghan Markle's Anonymous Relative Attacks Duchess: 'We're Clearly in Different Social Classes'

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083116820_0:52:2906:1687_1200x675_80_0_0_dc9845c7b3c3c9dc2e3ccb0e8768fe00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106101083116982-meghan-markles-anonymous-relative-attacks-duchess-were-clearly-in-different-social-classes/

    The Duchess of Sussex, now the mother of two, has been a popular target of relatives from her father’s side. Her dad Thomas Markle, who famously collaborated with paparazzi to stage photoshoot ahead of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, claimed that his daughter had “pretty much ghosted all of her family”.

    Meghan Markle’s anonymous relative told the Fox News that it was pretty unlikely that there would be a play date between the duchess’ kids and those from her US family as they were “clearly in different social classes and we won’t ever talk again”. Fox News didn’t specify whether the person came from the mother’s or father’s side of Meghan’s family.

    "Yeah, right after I set up a play date with Oprah Winfrey's family, too?" the person joked.

    "You shouldn't have to be someone you're not, or a certain class to be accepted and loved,” the relative said, maintaining that it was Meghan’s “choice” to distance herself from the rest of the family.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents for the second time on Friday, when their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana was born in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The Sussex’s settled at the $14 million Montecito mansion in California after leaving their senior royal posts in the UK last year. Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is believed to be living with them, but the part of the family’s from her father’s side reportedly remains estranged.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk together at Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Paul Edwards
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk together at Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

    The source acknowledged the divide in the family and Meghan’s unwillingness to get closer to her relatives following a public split with her father Thomas Markle.

    "I'm not chasing after someone that doesn't want to talk to me. I have my own family and we couldn't be happier sharing the love that we have. So in other words, I couldn't care less," the relative said, while adding that they still feel “happy” for the Sussexes and their newborn.

    Family She ‘Ghosted’

    Thomas Markle, Meghan’s dad, and his older daughter Samantha Markle, have both become critics of the duchess over the past few years. Following the couple’s scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey that aired in March, Samantha accused her half-sister of making “deceitful” claims about her, while Thomas Markle called his son-in-law Harry, who he'd never met, “snotty” for apparently failing to support his daughter during a period of “suicidal” thoughts when she was pregnant with Archie.

    “It really did upset me, like I said, it would have been easy for her to reach out to me, any of the rest of her family, who she claims she doesn't know,” Thomas Markle told Good Morning Britain in March. 

    He then accused his daughter of “pretty much ghosting” all of her family.

    Meghan’s rift with her father first came to light in 2018 when it was revealed that he collaborated with tabloids to stage a photoshoot showing him in preparation for Meghan and Harry’s big wedding day the same year. Thomas first denied working with paparazzi but then said that he wished he “hadn’t done the whole thing.”

    Shortly after the wedding, Meghan apparently wrote her father a deeply personal letter saying that his actions broke her heart "into a million pieces". The letter was published by the British press, prompting a legal action from the Sussexes over privacy rights infringement with Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The lawsuit ended in Meghan’s favour.

    Meanwhile, in January 2021, Samantha Markle published her first book ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister’ in a bid to spill her own “truth” about the younger half-sister.

    Tags:
    Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse