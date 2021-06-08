Register
16:07 GMT08 June 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga October 26, 2018

    ‘No Georgina Floydina?’ UK Journalist Off Twitter After Mocking Harry & Meghan Newborn’s Name

    Society
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their baby daughter, who was born on Friday, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a tribute to the duke’s late mother the Princess of Wales and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

    The Spectator columnist Julie Burchill has landed in hot water after joking that "racial justice warriors" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have picked another name for their newborn daughter – "Georgina Floydina" – in a nod to African-American man George Floyd who died in police custody last year.

    In a Sunday tweet that went viral due to its controversial nature, Burchill joked that the Sussexes “missed an opportunity” by calling their daughter Lilibet Diana.

    “They could have called it Georgina Floydina!” she wrote, only to be slammed as “racist” for disrespecting both the baby and George Floyd.

    Floyd died on 25 May 2020 after white police officer David Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes during his arrest, sparking a wave of worldwide protests last summer under the Black Lives Matter slogan.

    Burchill responded to her critics: “I called the baby IT as a nod to non-binary bo****ks – and if you think you can make me respect a violent criminal who once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach, you’re in for a VERY long wait.”

    As on Tuesday, Burchill’s Twitter account was disabled and her previous tweets were made unavailable. It's unclear if she's been banned or took some time off from Twitter.

    She was previously under fire for making “racist and misogynist” comments against activist and journalist Ash Sarkar, eventually apologising to the woman and agreeing to pay her “substantial damages.”

    The "Lilibet Diana" controversy also saw another Brit bashed; UK barrister and former Olympic rower Joanna Toch was suspended "with immediate effect" from law firm Family Law Cafe after mocking the Sussexes in response to Burchill’s tweet.

    "No Doria? Don’t black lives matter?” Toch tweeted as she offered alternative names for Harry and Meaghan's daughter.  

    "I was hoping for Doria Oprah, the racist rotters,” Burchill joked in response.

    "Doprah?" Toch allegedly replied, although her tweets have now been deleted.

    The lawyer later “unreservedly” apologised for her comments, saying that she has “fought during my professional life against racism which is abhorrent.”

    However, her Twitter account has also since been deactivated, while her employer announced an “internal review” into the barrister’s “offensive” and “unacceptable” comments.

    Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was called "Lilibet" by her close family when younger. 

    Black Lives Matter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Queen, United Kingdom, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
