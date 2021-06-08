Register
10:02 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets her grandson Prince Harry at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show 2015 in London, 18 May 2015

    Lilibet Diana: Prince Harry Had Plans to Name Baby After the Queen Before He Met Meg, Sources Claim

    © AP Photo / Julian Simmonds
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083097943_0:200:1370:970_1200x675_80_0_0_0e55d66d236fc8beb3d13ee884001dea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106081083098111-lilibet-diana-prince-harry-had-plans-to-name-baby-after-the-queen-before-he-met-meg-sources-claim/

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced this weekend that they had become parents for the second time: on Friday they welcomed their newborn daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. The name was picked in a benevolent nod to Prince Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales, and grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen.

    In the wake of reports that Queen Elizabeth II was unaware that the Sussexes would use her private nickname “Lilibet” for their baby girl, insiders now tell the Mirror that Prince Harry has actually informed his beloved grandmother about the decision to name his child after her even before he met Meghan.

    “Lilibet” is a moniker that was given to the Queen during her childhood years when she had difficulty pronouncing her full name. Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s late husband of over 70 years, is widely known to have used the gentle nickname when referring to his wife.

    According to “well-placed sources”, Harry flirted with the idea of using his granny’s name – or at least part of it – for a future daughter long ago.

    “Harry has always enjoyed a wonderful bond with his grandmother, which makes it all the more bizarre that he has gone out of his way to threaten the relationship over the last couple of years,” a royal source claimed in a reference to Prince Harry’s ‘truth-bombing’ spree following his departure from Buckingham Palace last year.

    “They have been incredibly close and as you would imagine, have shared some very deep and personal conversations as Harry was growing up, which carried on really until very recently.”

    Queen Elizabeth II talks to Prince Harry as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain May 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Queen Elizabeth II talks to Prince Harry as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain May 18, 2019

    According to the source, “Harry has never made a secret of his wish to have a family of his own, often talking about how it would be great to have a boy and a girl, that he could name after the two most important women in his life, the Queen and his mother.”

    The prince “toyed” with the idea of using his mother Diana, who tragically passed away when he was just 12 years old, but “was wary of the attention it would no doubt bring to the little girl,” the insider notes.

    “In the end, he mentioned Lilibet to Meghan, when discussing potential names for their children and she loved the idea,” the person explains. “It's a fitting tribute to the Queen and something many people will hope brings the family closer together.”

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 that they would leave their senior royal posts to start a “financially independent” life and eventually moved to the United States, where they snatched some money-boosting deals with content producers. This year, they also began giving some deeply personal interviews about their experience in the royal institution, alleging some racist undertones and disregard for mental health problems from the family’s part.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017

    To many, the name selection signalled the couple’s attempt to re-build bridges with their extended family across the pond. Others, however, saw a mere “irony” and “cynicism” in the move, suspecting the former senior royals of an elaborate “PR stunt”.

    According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the Queen was "desperately unhappy" with the Sussexes’ decision to use her deeply personal nickname for their LA-born child. Other experts, however, note that it was very unlikely that the move was done without Her Majesty’s permission – although some sources insists that this is exactly what happened - or at least a notice beforehand.

    Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, the couple announced on Sunday, two days after her birth. Buckingham Palace said in an official statement, 90 minutes before the birth announcement was made, that they were “delighted” with the news.

    Tags:
    Princess Diana, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Queen, United Kingdom, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse