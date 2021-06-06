Register
18:19 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appears during her arraignment hearing on a new indictment at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, New York, U.S. April 23, 2021, in this courtroom sketch.

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s Inhuman Prison Conditions Violate United Nations Mandela Rules, Her Family Says

    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    1014
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082736184_0:0:2730:1536_1200x675_80_0_0_74925c9dd10400f232a52c4066b71e6e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106061083086174-ghislaine-maxwells-inhuman-prison-conditions-violate-united-nations-mandela-rules-her-family-says/

    Maxwell is accused of grooming young girls and women for late disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019. She has denied the allegations and claims she is innocent.

    The family of Ghislaine Maxwell has accused officials at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York of subjecting her to "inhuman" treatment. In a statement posted on the Twitter account "Real Ghislaine", her relatives wrote that the US is violating the United Nations' "Mandela Rules", which Washington is a party to.

    ​The 122 rules adopted in 2015 were named in honour of South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison over the course of his struggle for democracy. They outline minimum standards for the treatment of those who are detained – pre-trial or after conviction.

    Since Maxwell being incarcerated in a New York prison in the summer of 2020, her lawyers have complained about the "onerous" and "cruel" conditions. They said that prison guards shine a light in her eyes every 15 minutes at night.

    Her legal team also said that Maxwell has been forced to undergo numerous body scans and her cell is searched multiple times a day. A close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell's family said she is forced to wear paper clothes and no bra as prison officials fear she could take her own life. The British socialite compared her own treatment to that of the fictional villain Hannibal Lecter, who ate his victims.

    The development comes several days after a US circuit court of appeals rejected her request for bail and for a hearing on her prison conditions. Judges previously denied her bail, saying she remains a flight risk. They remained adamant even after her legal team revealed that Maxwell would give up her French and British passports.

    Her lawyer David Markus said that the prison conditions as well as the decision to deny her bail are connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

    "We all know the truth — this is due to the Epstein effect. Because Epstein died on the Government’s watch, it has decided to torture Ghislaine", Markus said.

    Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

    She is the daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell. In the 1990s, she met US financier Jeffrey Epstein and the two dated. Even after their relationship ended, Maxwell is said to have maintained close contact with Epstein. The latter was charged in 2019 with running a sex trafficking network of minors. Dozens of women claimed Epstein had raped and sexually assaulted them, including when they were underage.

    The women also accused Maxwell of luring them into Epstein’s hands, promising them well-paid jobs. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed, but also took part in the abuse.

    However, Epstein didn’t live to see his trial. He was found dead in his cell on 10 August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. Her trial is scheduled for 29 November. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.

    Related:

    Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Sex Trafficking Charge During First In-Person Court Appearance
    Guards Looking After Jeffrey Epstein When He Killed Himself Reportedly Admit To Falsifying Records
    Tags:
    rape, sex trafficking ring, Sex Trafficking, Sexual Assault, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse