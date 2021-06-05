Price of CumRocket Cryptocurrency Shoots 'to the Moon' After Elon Musk Posts Suggestive Tweet

The price of the CumRocket cryptocurrency more than quadrupled on Saturday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted an emoji-coded tweet apparently referring to the obscenely-named digital money.
The cryptocurrency rose from $0.06 to $0.28 soon after Musk published the tweet, just a day after he appeared to "break up" with bitcoin in a similarly arcane publication. At 13:15 GMT, CumRocket's price stood at $0.22 per coin, dubbed $CUMMIES.
The latest post left Twitter users, baffled that CumRocket is trending on the platform, scratching their heads.
The cryptocurrency's page on Twitter was quick to make a tongue-in-cheek response to the entrepreneur's post.
On Friday, the South Africa-born maverick drew ire after he posted a tweet that is believed to have caused a slump in the value of bitcoin.
