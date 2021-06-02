Register
14:28 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk together at Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, 29 October 2018

    Piers Morgan Signed It '40 times': Petition Urging Prince Harry to Lose Royal Titles Gets Mocked

    © AP Photo / Paul Edwards
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083058278_0:0:2047:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_8b2a71deb63a7041ae860bd103944d2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106021083058911-piers-morgan-signed-it-40-times-petition-urging-prince-harry-to-lose-royal-titles-gets-mocked/

    The Sussexes earned many haters last year after they vacated senior royal posts to live a financially independent life on the shining US coast. Australian host David Campbell is clearly not one of them…

    A petition urging Prince Harry to “voluntarily” put his royal titles aside is gaining momentum on Change.org following the Queen grandson’s stream of revelations to the US media and his own mental health series ‘The Me You Can’t See’.

    However, the effort has been ridiculed by ‘Today Extra’ host David Campbell, an openly leftist and ‘pro-Harry’ Australian presenter, who has recently hailed the Duke of Sussex as a “hero” for speaking up about his mental health struggles.

    Campbell championed his earlier ‘pro-Sussexes’ defence on Wednesday, when dismissing the petition with an eye-rolling “here we go again” smirk:

    “It's gained more than 45,000 signatures. It's burning up! The move is being led by socialite Lady Colin Campbell... and says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should stop damaging the institution of the monarchy,” Campbell said.

    The host then joked that the petition probably owns its success to Piers Morgan, a vocal critic of the Sussexes, who may have signed it “40 times.”

    FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London

    Morgan famously lost his job at Good Morning Britain after slamming “Princess Pinocchio” Meghan Markle for her “lies” during her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, where the duchess said that she was denied mental health help from Buckingham Palace team when feeling “suicidal”.

    But Campbell clearly has a different stance from his British colleague: just two weeks ago he clashed with 9Honey journalist Natalie Oliveri over her “whingeing Harry” remarks.

    “It's a shame that Prince Harry's whingeing really has clouded a lot of this documentary, this podcast,” Oliveri said in a reference to the duke’s recent media collaborations to talk about mental health issues he has been battling since mother’s death that were apparently ignored by his family.

    During his co-produced documentary ‘The Me You Can’t See’, Harry particularly targeted his father Prince Charles for failing to help his sufferings due to media attention.

    But this take on the situation has visibly annoyed Campbell, who interrupted Oliveria with “Is he whingeing?” remark.

    “He's telling his story. I don't see that as whingeing,” he added.

    But Oliveri had her reasoning for putting it the way she did:

    “Well, people are now calling for his title to be stripped. If you're going to complain about ‘living in a zoo’ and being ‘trapped’ in the monarchy, well therefore give back your titles. That's what people are saying,” she said. The segment was wrapped up after that.

    Meghan and Harry already lost a bunch of royal titles, ranks and patronages in February when it was confirmed that they were not combing back to their senior royal duties. People have now been calling to strip the couple of their last ducal titles if they choose to go on with their “truth-bombing”.

    In the petition, Lady Colin Campbell, a renowned royal biographer, argues that Prince Harry should ask the Queen “to put his royal style, titles and rank into abeyance” to release from any diplomatic and constitutional constraints.

    As of Wednesday, over 50,000 signatories have agreed with her.

    Tags:
    Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse