Taika Waititi's 'Throuple' With Rita Ora & Thor Star Tessa Thompson Upsets Marvel Bosses, Media Says

Marvel’s bosses were left upset after photos of Taika Waititi’s "threesome" with girlfriend Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson were leaked online, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing sources. The images show the trio hanging on a balcony with Ora kissing Waititi and then Thompson.
There's a new threesome in town. Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson were spotted in Sydney having fun. pic.twitter.com/PyEZWElrVm— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) May 24, 2021
The source told the newspaper that the photos also annoyed bosses at Marvel’s parent company Disney, who are concerned about the photos’ potential affect on the image of the Thor saga.
"Not exactly the image they're looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises”, the source told the Daily Telegraph, adding that Waititi is known to be a “party animal," but the photos "crossed a line" for bosses at Marvel and Disney.
The source did not elaborate on whether there will be repercussions for the Kiwi director.
The trio were pictured in Sydney, where Waititi is directing Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth film about the adventures of the hammer-wielding god from Norse mythology. Tessa Thompson will return to the role of Valkyrie as will Oscar winner Natalie Portman, who will reportedly portray the female version of Thor.
The movie is schedule to premiere on 5 May 2022.
