'This Looks Lethal': Britain's First Driverless Bus Ridiculed Online

A division of the RDM Group dedicated to autonomous vehicles, Aurrigo, has launched a trial of a 24/7 drivereless bus that will carry passengers through Cambridge. The bus will share the road with other vehicles around the University of Cambridge's West Cambridge campus.
The appearance of the shuttle has caused many users online to mock it, suggesting it looked "stabby" and comparing it to "a stealth fighter crossed with an armoured personnel carrier".
— 😇 Dame Angel Bonnie🌈💜⭐😇⭐ (@BonniedaWestie) May 28, 2021
Others were more concerned with the safety of passengers and drivers on the road.
— Christopher Howarth (@CJCHowarth) May 28, 2021
— Tim Coates (@timctes) May 28, 2021
— Aidan Kelly (@AidanKe42592122) May 27, 2021
However, according to Aurrigo, the key benefits of the shuttle include "safer travel for passengers and surrounding pedestrians".
A minister in the UK Department for Transport, Rachel Maclean, tested out the automated shuffle on Thursday, later reassuring the public via Twitter.
— Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) May 27, 2021
Aurrigo's shuttle is the world's first conventional electric and autonomous vehicle. The company previously produced a four-wheeled driverless vehicle called AUTO-POD.
