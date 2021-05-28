Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Paedo Island’ Still Protected by Armed Security Guards, Claims Blogger

Alleged victims of the disgraced financier have claimed that Little Saint James is where Epstein and his powerful friends abused dozens of young women and girls. Prince Andrew, who is accused by one of the financier’s purported sex slaves, admitted to having visited the island, but categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Almost two years have elapsed since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, but his private island in the Caribbean is still being protected by armed security guards, claims blogger and urban climber, Andy Bracco, who sneaks into abandoned places all over the world. Bracco recently posted videos he claims he took during his second visit to Little Saint James.

The blogger says that not only do the guards continue to patrol the island, but that security has been increased since he first visited it in 2020.

Bracco again examined the infamous blue and white temple, which has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. Reports say Epstein dug an underground tunnel beneath the temple and used it for transporting his alleged victims. The blogger said he found no evidence of tunnels.

Little Saint James, which has been dubbed "Paedo Island", can be reached by plane or boat. Bracco declined to reveal how he arrived there. The blogger advised adventure-seekers against visiting the place.

"I have had multiple 'copycat' explorers contact me telling me they attempted to gain entry to the island recently. All have been stopped by either coast guards, armed private security on the boats, or the two that made it to the island told me that an automated PA system yelled at them saying coast guards had been contacted and to turn back immediately," he said.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

Prime Ministers, presidents, royals, billionaires, celebrities and entrepreneurs – it seems it would be quicker to name those with whom Jeffrey Epstein didn’t rub shoulders. Allegations of sexual abuse against him first appeared at the beginning of Noughties, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Despite the criminal case, his friends in high places stuck by him and he continued communicating with the powers that be, including Prince Andrew and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In 2019 he was arrested on charges of running a sex-trafficking network of minors.

To the disappointment of his accusers, he didn’t live to see the trial. He was found dead in his cell on 10 August 2019 - his death being judged a suicide, although conspiracy theorists argue that he was either killed by powerful friends who feared they might be implicated in the trial, or escaped by planting a body double.

The only person who can shed light on Epstein's crimes is his former girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell. She was arrested in July 2020 and is at present in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. Her trial is scheduled for this November.