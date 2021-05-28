Register
15:30 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry 28 March 2017 and obtained by Reuters 10 July 2019.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Paedo Island’ Still Protected by Armed Security Guards, Claims Blogger

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082851046_0:250:2995:1935_1200x675_80_0_0_a0ec4e3a49be3c27be511de7cd18a729.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105281083018842-jeffrey-epsteins-paedo-island-still-protected-by-armed-security-guards-claims-blogger/

    Alleged victims of the disgraced financier have claimed that Little Saint James is where Epstein and his powerful friends abused dozens of young women and girls. Prince Andrew, who is accused by one of the financier’s purported sex slaves, admitted to having visited the island, but categorically denied any wrongdoing.

    Almost two years have elapsed since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, but his private island in the Caribbean is still being protected by armed security guards, claims blogger and urban climber, Andy Bracco, who sneaks into abandoned places all over the world. Bracco recently posted videos he claims he took during his second visit to Little Saint James.

    The blogger says that not only do the guards continue to patrol the island, but that security has been increased since he first visited it in 2020.

    Bracco again examined the infamous blue and white temple, which has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. Reports say Epstein dug an underground tunnel beneath the temple and used it for transporting his alleged victims. The blogger said he found no evidence of tunnels.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Andy Bracco (@braccoz)

    Little Saint James, which has been dubbed "Paedo Island", can be reached by plane or boat. Bracco declined to reveal how he arrived there. The blogger advised adventure-seekers against visiting the place.

    "I have had multiple 'copycat' explorers contact me telling me they attempted to gain entry to the island recently. All have been stopped by either coast guards, armed private security on the boats, or the two that made it to the island told me that an automated PA system yelled at them saying coast guards had been contacted and to turn back immediately," he said.

    Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

    Prime Ministers, presidents, royals, billionaires, celebrities and entrepreneurs – it seems it would be quicker to name those with whom Jeffrey Epstein didn’t rub shoulders. Allegations of sexual abuse against him first appeared at the beginning of Noughties, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

    Despite the criminal case, his friends in high places stuck by him and he continued communicating with the powers that be, including Prince Andrew and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In 2019 he was arrested on charges of running a sex-trafficking network of minors.

    To the disappointment of his accusers, he didn’t live to see the trial. He was found dead in his cell on 10 August 2019 - his death being judged a suicide, although conspiracy theorists argue that he was either killed by powerful friends who feared they might be implicated in the trial, or escaped by planting a body double.

    The only person who can shed light on Epstein's crimes is his former girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell. She was arrested in July 2020 and is at present in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. Her trial is scheduled for this November.

    Tags:
    Rape, Private Islands, sexual abuse, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse