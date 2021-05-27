Register
19:40 GMT27 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screenshot from a Youtube video showing Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus posing as Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov in front of Dutch legislators

    Russian Pranksters Posing as Navalny Ally Trick Dutch Lawmakers

    © Photo : Youtube / Vovan222prank
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083011802_0:0:1275:717_1200x675_80_0_0_5baed960f5fa679404ac70bb5e8adc66.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105271083011832-russian-pranksters-posing-as-navalny-ally-trick-dutch-lawmakers/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Famous Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, tricked Dutch lawmakers, talking to them on behalf of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's associate Leonid Volkov.

    Vovan and Lexus posted the recording of a conference with their prank on their YouTube channel.

    A closed meeting of the international affairs committee of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands – the lower house - was attended by nine deputies and headed by Geert Wilders, the acting chairman of the committee.

    They contacted the duo, one of whom introduced himself as Leonid Volkov, the head of the foreign relations staff of Alexey Navalny, via video link. The lawmakers were not disconcerted by the fact that "Volkov" was wearing a housecoat and was drinking from a mug with the inscription “Big Boss.” Who exactly of the two passed himself off as "Volkov" remains unclear — perhaps they used deep-fake technology, which allows for the substitution of a real image with another face. The pranksters’ program on YouTube is called Deep Fake Show.

    The deputies, for their part, were actively interested in the situation in Russia and the possibility of influencing it.

    "What can we do as an external pressure to release Navalny from prison?" one of them asked.

    "Volkov" in response asked whether each member of the committee "could hold a hunger strike, like Alexey". They replied with silence.

    The lawmakers also asked whether Navalny's headquarters were satisfied with the results of the protest rallies and whether they were waiting for "an escalation from the Kremlin" in the treatment of the protest movement. In addition, they voiced their support for "the desire for democracy" and praised "Volkov" for his bravery.

     

    Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov

     

    The members of the parliament asked several times what the Netherlands could do "in the area of sanctions" and "what will hurt Putin and impress him." In particular, one deputy recalled the list by Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, labeled as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice). On behalf of the FBK, Ashurkov in February proposed to the US to introduce personal sanctions against 35 Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

    The lawmaker asked whether this proposal remained relevant.

    "What will be most effective? Is this really a hunger strike or sanctions?" Wilders added.

    "Volkov" in response said that Navalny's hunger strike should be joined by world leaders, and the Dutch lawmakers could serve as an example.

    "To be realistic, we have not yet seen many hunger strikes from world leaders or parliamentarians," they argued.

    When it turned out that the lawmakers were not enthusiastic about starving, "Volkov" began to ask for "bitcoins" and offered to hold a bare-back performance in front of the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands.

    "Volkov" was so insistent in his requests that Wilders joked: "Bitcoin is the word of the day."

    And when one of the lawmakers noted that they wanted to "help your cases", " Volkov "asked several times whether they want to "help our gays".

    "Can you tell us what contacts you have with the EU embassies in Moscow? Do you feel that you are in close contact? Do you feel that they support and understand you? Or have they closed the doors to your organization and the release of Navalny?" another participant in the meeting asked.

    "What can diplomatic missions do better?" Wilders added.

    "Volkov" in response complained about the poor attention of the embassies.

    The lawmakers were also interested in the FBK's stance on Crimea, as well as the attitude of Russian citizens to the matter.

    Gradually, the prankster got so carried away that he began to demonstrate how he danced on TikTok, "to attract a young audience," and showed a piggy bank, calling it Mr. Pig, to be Navalny's successor as leader of the opposition.

    "It was a good idea to make the meeting closed. Thank you for introducing us to Mr. Pig," Wilders responded, taken aback.

    Related:

    Russian Pranksters Reportedly Tricked Kamala Harris Into Accepting 'Dirt' on Donald Trump
    Prince Harry 'Opens Up' on Megxit in Phone Hoax with Russian Pranksters Posing as Greta Thunberg
    Prince Harry Allegedly Advised to Change His Phone Number After Being Tricked by Russian Pranksters
    Billie Eilish ‘Opens Up on Boy Problems’ in Call With Russian Pranksters Posing as Greta Thunberg
    Pranksters Trick Kosovo 'PM' Into Wishing 'Vovan Lexusov' Luck in Ukraine Vote
    Tags:
    Leonid Volkov, parliament, Netherlands, Alexei Navalny, Vovan and Lexus, prank phonecall, prank call, prankster, prank, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse