Working From Home During Pandemic Led to Watching Porn and Binge Drinking, Study Says

According to the Nielsen Corporation, a marketing research and ratings company that conducted the study, the heavy use of alcohol is linked to stress caused by concerns about the wellbeing of friends and family members during the pandemic.

Working from home… before the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed like a gift from heaven. If you thought it meant not having to spend hours being pressed up against someone’s armpit in the subway, spending more time on the things you love, or learning something new... well, wrong answer. Working from home means watching porn, smoking weed, and binge drinking, claims a new study.

The survey, which focused on the activities of US citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that most them preferred hedonistic adventures to learning a new skill or doing something useful, with drinking booze and watching Pornhub and Netflix being the most popular activities.

77 percent of people said they shopped online while on the clock at least once a week. 42 percent of those surveyed went on a date, while 41 percent had sex. Almost 60 percent of respondents said they had taken a nap during a working day.

But don’t worry, humanity is not doomed. Some respondents acted very reasonably… well, kind of. Around 50 percent of the people surveyed said they were on a second job, albeit during the time when they should have been working on their first one.

For many individuals, working from home ended badly. 39 percent of respondents said they were fired for doing non-work-related activities.

The Nielsen Corporation, which conducted the study, said it didn’t take into consideration the challenges that were faced by the people.