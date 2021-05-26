New Hampshire Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Marilyn Manson Over Simple Assault

The controversial rock musician Marilyn Manson found himself embroiled in scandal earlier this year. Several women have said that the rocker sexually harassed and physically abused them, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and GoT star Esme Bianco.

The singer Brian Hugh Warner, known under his stage name Marilyn Manson, is the subject of an "active arrest warrant" issued by the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire, it announced on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old is accused of two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault in connection with a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, according to the police, who added that a videographer was also allegedly involved in the assaults.

"Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges", the police said in a statement published on Facebook.

Earlier, the singer's lawyer reportedly vigorously refuted the accusations made by British actress Esme Bianco, a former girlfriend of Warner's who filed a lawsuit against him in late April. The rock star's attorney stated that Bianco's claims of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse which Manson allegedly subjected her to over the years are "provably false" and that the allegations were only being brought to court because Manson refused to "give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred".

More to the case, Bianco argues that the singer abused her by drugging her, physically harming her, and forcing her to perform sexual acts against her will. As the actress' legal team states in the filing, 33-year-old Bianco is now suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks as a result of the alleged violence.

In early February, another ex-girlfriend, the star of the TV series "Westworld", Evan Rachel Wood, accused Manson of physical and psychological violence. Several other women have made similar accusations since she came forward with her allegations.

That assault is reportedly being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Manson has rebutted the allegations, calling them "distortions of reality", while emphasising that all of his relationships have been mutually consensual.

However, in his 1998 autobiography, Manson reportedly admitted that he used to exploit and humiliate women backstage at his shows, although he and other fellow rock musicians swore they would stop after their behaviour reached the point where a "bondage stunt" almost became fatal for one of the girls.