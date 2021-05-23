Tweeps Chortle as Italy's Eurovision Winner Caught on Video 'Dipping His Head' Denies Snorting Coke

Italian band Måneskin stormed to victory on Saturday night at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with “Zitti e buoni” after picking up 524 points with their metal-powered rock performance.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest's winning act - Måneskin – has been forced to take a break from celebrating their triumph to deny a flurry of accusations that lead singer Damiano David was caught on camera supposedly taking drugs during the live broadcast.

Does Italy's singer realise this is being live broadcast across an entire continent? pic.twitter.com/QLw9Nnf5tT — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 22, 2021

Måneskin, consisting of lead singer Damiano David, guitarist Victoria De Angelis, musician Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio, had been seated together alongside other contestants in the live final on 22 May in Rotterdam's Ahoy arena.

Journalists here mostly watching one video of the Italian act, and its not their winning performance #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/OphG4Hjffh — anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) May 22, 2021

As Malta contestant Destiny is seen in footage speaking to one of the show’s hosts, the cameras zoom in on the table hosting Måneskin.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, 22-year-old Damiano David lowers his head behind a bucket of drinks, sparking speculations among some viewers that he was snorting a line of cocaine.

In an effort to clear up the incident at a subsequent press conference, Damiano David said:

“I don't use drugs… Tomas broke a glass with his leg… I don't use cocaine… please don't say that."

The lead vocalist argued that he had simply been bending down to help clear up the wreckage.

On their Instagram stories the band later said that they were "ready to get tested because we have nothing to hide".

"We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs. We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine," reads the statement by the rock outfit.

Netizens had a field day with the viral footage involving the Italian band that started out their journey to stardom by busking in the streets of Rome.

Some were aghast at the possibility that the singer had been taking drugs during the event.

I’m definitely going to complain about Italy’s band for snorting cocaine on live television and telling Switzerland to F#*k off. They should be disqualified from #Eurovision and France 🇫🇷 are the winners #Eurovision — Lorrie Leaver (@lorrie_e) May 22, 2021

BREAKING: The Italian winner of #Eurovision 2021 was caught on camera snorting a line of coke during the middle of the voting. 🇮🇹#Italy's win could be disqualified.#ESC2021 #OpenUp — Karl Downey (@Karl_Downey) May 22, 2021

They should be disqualified and the win given to whoever came last. — Swiss (@grumpymunster) May 22, 2021

​Other netizens took the whole incident with a pinch of salt.

The kick from the drummer really makes this clip — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 22, 2021

Tons of fanfiction will be written about this. 😂 — 🔴🔴🔴Any Way the Wind Blows (@CelestialIneff1) May 22, 2021

Definitely isn’t what it looks like haha but good try — Alex Zela (@alexzelamusic) May 22, 2021

Aye Iv seen a lot of emotional people get through a situation by sniffing a good tabletop for comfort 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Stephen Davis (@StephenD1919) May 23, 2021

​May suggested people should not “jump to conclusions”…

Do you realize that Damiano is not an idiot? :') Gosh, people really thinking he would do drugs at the eurovision final... like he is literally one of the most unproblematic singers of Italy. Also, can you show literally one pixel of the video in which you can see actual drug? — Enrico Zhu (@enrico_zhu) May 22, 2021

Maybe don't jump to conclusions from seeing a single video then? — leDespicable (@leDespicable) May 23, 2021

So first of all watch his hands, HE’S LITERALLY EXULTING

And come’on do u really think he would have been that stupid to do it knowing that he could be filmed at any time?

I’m sure if he wouldn’t have that styleu wouldn’t have said this.

Also he said he’s ready to get tested so pic.twitter.com/RxylCpmR4w — lianne ❀ (@grande_mnlight) May 23, 2021

Folks are jesting that Italian winner Måneskin’s 22-year-old singer Damiano David was snorting lines of cocaine.



Their official instagram says it's not true.



The rock and roll rumour mill keeps on turning.



Fame and infamy for Måneskin. Return to decadent glam rock? https://t.co/quVTL2TFxK pic.twitter.com/nbDzAgVlfP — Allen Marcus (@Marcus86ed) May 23, 2021

​Maneskin, which is Danish for moonlight, in a nod to guitarist De Angelis' home country, claimed the top prize with “Zitti e buoni”, scoring a total of 524 points, ahead of French entry “Voila” by Barbara Pravi.

Referring to the fact the music festival was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Damiano David said at the press conference:

“We think that the whole event was a relief. We think that we were really thankful ... to have had the chance to be part of this huge event.”

​Italy’s entry had been the bookmakers' favourite, and for a while during the voting by national juries trailed Switzerland, France and Malta. However, it was the votes from the international audiences that propelled the rock band to victory.