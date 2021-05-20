Hollywood Star Salma Hayek Reveals She Nearly Died of COVID-19

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed she nearly died of the coronavirus. Speaking to Variety Magazine, the Oscar nominee said she contracted the disease during the early days of the pandemic, but decided not to talk publicly about it.
Hayek said she had a severe case of COVID-19 and spent seven weeks in her house with her doctor "begging" her to go to the hospital, because "it was so bad".
"I said, 'No, thank you. I’d rather die at home'", the actress told the magazine.
The Frida star said that at one point she was put on oxygen. A year on, she has still not fully recovered from the disease, Hayek revealed.
However, working with prominent director Ridley Scott on his new movie "The House of Gucci" helped her to regain her strength. The movie, which is based on a true story, features stars like Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga. Hayek plays a clairvoyant who helps the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, kill her husband.
All comments
Show new comments (0)