Register
19:16 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attends a forum of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on 5 November 2018.

    Bill Gates Wanted to Win Nobel Peace Prize With Help of Jeffrey Epstein, Report Says

    © REUTERS / Matthew Knight/Pool
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    303
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082737207_0:281:2994:1965_1200x675_80_0_0_bd7b073984056a5155d7b0d5284e6f09.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105191082940896-bill-gates-wanted-to-win-nobel-peace-prize-with-help-of-jeffrey-epstein-report-says/

    Since the Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced earlier this month that they are getting a divorce, the developer faced a torrent of allegations about his relationship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, who was arrested in 2019 on charges of running a sex-trafficking network of minors.

    Bill Gates wanted to win a Nobel Peace Prize with the help of Jeffrey Epstein, the Daily Beast has reported citing a former employee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The ex-staffer claims that the software developer-turned-philanthropist reportedly viewed Epstein as his ticket to the prestigious prize.

    "He thought that Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people, or some kind of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize. I think he was ultimately disappointed it didn’t work out," the employee told the outlet.

    The news adds fuel to the expose released by Norwegian newspaper DN in October 2020 which revealed that the two went to Strasbourg in 2013 to meet the then chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Thorbjørn Jagland.

    The newspaper cited individuals familiar with the matter, who said that as well as those three, the meeting was also attended by representatives of a think thank International Peace Institute (IPI). Epstein introduced Gates to IPI and the two worked together on a project to eradicate polio.

    The meeting took place several years after Epstein’s first criminal case, during which he pleaded guilty to two felony charges, including to soliciting a minor for prostitution for which he was sentenced to 18 months in jail and registered as a sex offender.

    ​Jagland, who also served as Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister, initially denied the newspaper's story that he met with Epstein and Gates, but later made a U-turn.

    "They came to my residence with their respective delegations. Bill Gates and Epstein arrived together, followed by the others. I made an introduction on the European system for controlling medicines. After that, the conversation advanced further,” Jagland wrote in an email.

    According to Jagland, the meeting with Gates and Epstein came through work on vaccines with the Council of Europe. However, when DN newspaper questioned Daniel Holtgen, head of communications at the organisation about the meeting, he he was not aware of it.

    "I have no knowledge of this meeting and hence if it happened it was not official Council of Europe business," he wrote in an email.

    Later Holtgen also made a U-turn after seeing Jagland’s remarks and said that he too was involved in the meeting.

    How Did Gates Respond?

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable organisation the Microsoft co-founder created with his ex-wife, said that he never had "any financial dealings with Epstein". "We work with the International Peace Institute, a grantee that supports our efforts to improve health in Pakistan and Afghanistan," the foundation added.

    Commenting on the Daily Beast’s report that the software developer-turned-philanthropist sought Epstein’s help to win the Nobel Peace Prize, a spokesman for the foundation said that Gates never actively pursued the award.

    Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Jeffrey Epstein Told Bill Gates to Split With Melinda Years Before Their Divorce, Media Claims

    "Although a Nobel Prize would certainly be a great honour, it is false to state that Bill Gates was obsessed with the honour, set it as a goal, or campaigned for it in any way. If Epstein had a plan or motivation to insert himself into any processes related to any awards or honours on behalf of Gates, neither Gates nor anyone he works with was aware of his intentions and they would have rejected any offers for assistance," the spokesman said.

    Jagland told DN newspaper that his meeting with Epstein and Gates had nothing to do with the prestigious award, emphasising that the Microsoft co-founder wasn’t nominated for it in 2013. The committee itself refused to comment on the issue, saying it doesn’t reveal information on its nominees.

    "It is contrary to our statutes to comment on who is nominated each year," said the present head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

    Related:

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex-Trafficking Trial Pushed Back as Prosecutors Add New Charges
    Bachelor Bill: Microsoft Co-Founder Reportedly Partied With Strippers Before Marriage
    Tags:
    Nobel Prize, Nobel Peace Prize, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse