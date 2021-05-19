Bill and Melinda Gates Assemble Legal Teams, Hire Bezoses' Divorce Attorneys, Report Says

The May news about the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates had a lot of observers drawing parallels with the split-up of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, spotting similarities between the billionaire couples. Now, field for thought might be even bigger.

Bill and Melinda Gates are beefing up their legal teams by adding the divorce attorneys who earlier represented Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos in their high-profile divorce case, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing court documents.

The Gateses started to assemble their attorneys after Judge Josephine Wiggs-Martin, who will oversee their divorce case, granted a motion requesting the addition of extra lawyers during a procedural hearing last week that officially kicked off the couple's divorce.

According to Fox News, Bill Gates will have Ted D. Billbe, who represented MacKenzie Bezos during her 2019 divorce proceedings with Jeff Bezos, as his primary attorney.

Attorney Ronald L. Olson will act in the case Pro Hac Vice - a term used to describe a situation in which an out-of-state lawyer is allowed to practice on certain cases.

Melinda Gates will be represented by Sherri M. Anderson, who acted as Jeff Bezos' primary counsel in the 2019 divorce. Robert Stephan Cohen, Shannon Rogers Simpson and Bruce Birenboim will be performing Pro Hac Vice.

The Gateses were not required to attend the last week's hearing.

The two billionaires announced their decision to end their 27-year journey as spouses earlier in the month, noting, however, that they will continue their work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Rumours are revolving around the divorce announcement, with reports suggesting that Melinda Gates might try to change the inheritance for the couple's three adult children, or that the ex-wife-to-be was concerned about Bill's alleged connection to late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - claims that a spokesman for the Microsoft founder has denied.

The two reportedly do not have a prenup agreement, with court documents indicating they only have a separation agreement. Melinda Gates will also not seek spousal support.