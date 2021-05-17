Register
11:58 GMT17 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrive for a public walk at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on 16 October 2018

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Slammed for ‘Toxic’ Deal With Firm Hawking Allegedly ‘Racist’ SkinCare

    © AFP 2021 / DAN HIMBRECHTS
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229997_0:359:2923:2002_1200x675_80_0_0_919f7ede0ef08ac7e0c8bc997b60c76d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105171082919490-prince-harry-meghan-markle-slammed-for-toxic-deal-with-firm-hawking-allegedly-racist-skincare/

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier announced that their Archwell Foundation had signed a “global partnership” with Procter & Gamble, a company that has been hawking skincare products like White Radiance and Natural White in Asia and Africa

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fending off a barrage of criticism for having embarked upon a multi-year, global collaboration with Procter & Gamble, which has been accused of peddling “racist” skincare, reported the Daily Mail.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier announced that as part of charitable work through their Archewell Foundation they had signed a partnership deal with Procter & Gamble.

    The cooperation would focus on "gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport," according to the foundation's website.

    P&G would be collaborating on Archewell's existing work with organisations like Girls Inc. and the National Women’s Law Center.

    "The partnership will elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made," the Archewell site noted.

    ‘Toxic’ Stereotypes

    Critics, however, have descended upon the royal couple as the company had been earlier excoriated for selling hugely controversial skin-lightening creams, such as White Radiance and Natural White moisturisers, through its Olay brand in countries like India, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore.

    The creams, which reduce melanin production in the skin, have been denounced as racist for reinforcing the 'toxic belief' that lighter skin is ostensibly more attractive. Campaigners have been demanding that P&G scrap the offensive products, according to the outlet.

    The skincare product is reportedly touted in India as able to deliver 'radiant and brighter skin'. P&G, according to the report, hawks Olay White Radiance Light Perfecting Essence in the Philippines.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be forced to respond to accusations that they are ‘in bed’ with a company raking in millions of dollars in profits off the sale of such products, Alex Malouf, a former P&G executive, was cited as saying.

    “Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so this does stick out like a sore thumb,” he added.

    According to the publication, the skin-lightening industry is worth around £6 billion annually.

    Bowing to mounting pressure last year amid the Black Lives Matter protests, which have claimed that the use of such controversial skincare is deeply rooted in colonial history, some cosmetic firms have dropped certain products.

    Last year Johnson & Johnson announced it was dropping its Fine Fairness line, previously available in Asia and the Middle East, according to Reuters.

    The L'Oreal Group was reported to have revealed plans to ditch 'white/whitening', 'fair/fairness' and 'light/lightening' from the names of its products.

    Fair & Lovely – a popular brand in India – was ostensibly to be renamed by Unilever.

    P&G’s Olay brand is believed to have resisted pressure, defending the sale of its popular White Radiance and Natural White products by comparing them to tanners or make-up.

    Nina Davuluri, an ex-Miss America 2014 pageant winner, slammed the skin-whitening products for selling a 'racist' ideology 'that you need white skin to be beautiful, you need white skin to be successful'.

    ​The Indian-American activist, who had been prompted to campaign against so-called 'colourism' after seeing a headline in an Indian newspaper which asked, 'Is Miss America too dark to be Miss India?'

    ​An online petition had been launched by her in 2020 to call on P&G, Unilever, L'Oreal and Johnson & Johnson to stop selling the controversial creams.
    .

    Related:

    Meghan Markle Under Fire for Using 'Duchess' Title for Her Children's Book
    Netizens Question Meghan Markle's Statement That COVID-19 Has 'Disproportionately Affected Women'
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Urged to Keep Their 'Chickens Safe' as Giant Bear Gets Murderous
    Piers Morgan Calls Meghan Markle 'Princess Pinocchio', Claims Her Lies Forced Him Out of GMB
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Procter & Gamble, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, racist
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse