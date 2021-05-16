Register
16 May 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as he attends the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021

    ‘Shameless’ Prince Harry Slammed For ‘Trashing’ Queen, Prince Charles in New Podcast Interview

    Prince Harry appeared on the “Armchair Expert” mental wellness podcast hosted by American actor Dax Shepard on 13 May, where he vented the struggles he had experienced while a full-time royal, and allowed himself a jab at his father, Prince Charles, for “treating me the way he was treated”.

    Prince Harry’s latest bombshell interview has horrified royal experts and members inside the Firm’s inner circle, who have railed at him for “throwing” Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II “under the bus”.

    The Royal Family is still reeling from the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first tell-all sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on 8 March, when they made several sensational allegations.

    In that two-hour TV special the couple who had taken the controversial decision to quit royal life last year, delivered accusations of racism allegedly directed towards their son Archie from within the royal fold, and shed light on the Duchess of Sussex’ suicidal mood during her pregnancy.

    In Prince Harry’s latest outpourings he blasted his father, Prince Charles', for parenting methods that resulted in him “treating me the way he was treated”. He also likened life as a full-time royal to living in a zoo and the Truman Show.

    “People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave,” a royal aide was cited as saying by The Mail on Sunday.

    A strong feeling of “bewilderment and betrayal” lingered in the royal palace after the interview, said the aide, adding:

    “To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.”

    ‘Spoiled Brat’

    English broadcaster Piers Morgan, known for excoriating Meghan Markle for her venting, on this occasion was driven to lash out at Prince Harry for his words during the notorious interview.

    The former Good Morning Britain presenter called the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, a “spoiled brat.”

    Morgan fumed on Twitter that the royal, sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, continued to ‘publicly trash’ his Father, who had ‘bankrolled him’ throughout his life.

    ‘Shameless Behavior’

    Royal commentator Robert Jobson joined in the fray, as he tweeted that the Duke of Sussex had “not only thrown his dad under the bus, but the Queen and late grandpa too for their parenting style”.

    ​Jobson scathingly remarked on Twitter that perhaps Prince Harry ought to write a book on “how to parent properly drawing on his wealth of experience”.

    ​In a follow-up to the tirade, Jobson appeared on Australian morning show, Sunrise, to further berate the Duke for “shameless behavior.”

    “You’ve got to take some of it seriously because he believes it in himself, you know, mental health is a big big issue out there. But to keep harping on about this, it’s getting embarrassing,” Jobson said.

    Seething over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their recent criticism of the royal family in their interviews, Jobson said during the interview:

    “To not only criticise his father’s parenting skills, but also the Queen and Prince Philip who has only just had his funeral, I think it smacks of pretty shameful behaviour.”

    ‘Parenting Issues’

    During the podcast interview with Shepard, Prince Harry had insisted that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, who gave birth to their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May 2019, and is expecting a daughter now, would parent differently than Prince Charles.

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019

    Adding that “a lot of genetic pain and suffering gets passed on”, Prince Harry stated in the podcast:

    “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denounced by insiders as doing their utmost to deflect all blame for their circumstances in their interviews, according to the Daily Mail.

    “They appear to be making careers of talking about their previous ones. It is not helpful,” said the insider.

