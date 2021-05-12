BBC Edits Out Jokes About Prince Andrew and Prince Philip From 'Drag Race Down Under' TV Show

BBC Three has removed a taunting remark about Prince Andrew from an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, an Australian reality competition of drag queens from Australia and New Zealand, currently streamed on BBC iPlayer in Britain.
The broadcaster found the remark by the show's star Anita Wigl’it, playing Queen Elizabeth II, to be offensive to viewers in the UK.
Impersonating the Queen, Wigl’it said: "I wish a dingo would have taken my baby, then I wouldn’t have anything to do with Prince Andrew any more".
The BBC also did not show a joke about Prince Philip, which was recorded before his death.
At the same time, the broadcaster kept several other jokes about the royal family, including one about the Duke of York.
"When somebody turns 100, I write them a letter, and when somebody turns 16, Prince Andrew sends them a text", Anita quipped, with the BBC deciding to keep the joke in the show for its audiences.
The duke stepped down from his royal duties after being embroiled in a scandal over his friendship with convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged sexual relationship with "sex slave" Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an accusation Prince Andrew flatly denied in an infamous interview with the BBC.
