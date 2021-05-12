Register
01:18 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot captures the tsantsa that was featured in John Houston’s 1979 movie “Wise Blood.” The item was recently confirmed as having been made of human remains.

    Shrunken Head From John Huston's 1979 'Wise Blood' Movie Confirmed as Human

    Screenshot/Screenbound Pictures
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082861367_0:0:2238:1259_1200x675_80_0_0_80f57ad11d55a46bb059205f80e99d35.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105121082861405-shrunken-head-from-john-hustons-1979-wise-blood-movie-confirmed-as-human/

    Tsantsas are usually referred to as shrunken heads, and often represented ceremonial and cultural value to certain Indigenous groups of Ecuador and Peru. In 1942, Mercer University biologist Jim Harrison acquired a tsantsa while serving in the US Air Force, and it later found its way on the set of John Houston’s 1979 movie “Wise Blood.”

    Researchers at Mercy University have published a study that has confirmed the tsantsa used in the movie was made of human remains, like hair and skin. The study was done in an effort to have the antiquity authenticated and repatriated to its country of origin, Ecuador.

    Using 33 criteria provided by Ecuador’s National Cultural Heritage Institute, researchers were able to affirm 30 authenticating indicators, such as the presence of a hole at the back of the head used to remove the skull, hair fibers and other evidence of traditional fabrication.

    Shrunken heads are known to be prepared by Jivaroan peoples of the Amazon rainforest, which include the Shuar, Achuar, Awajún/Aguaruna, Wampís/Huambisa, and Candoshi-Shampra (SAAWC) peoples.

    The scientists scanned the tsantsa with a computerized tomography (CT) imaging system and produced 3D images that were able to enlarge and distinguish various characteristics regarding the sewing patterns and skin. Limitations that have been cited include the small sample size of actual human DNA; however, the results were accepted by the Ecuadorian government.

    According to NBC News, the tsantsa was repatriated in June 2019 to the Ecuadorian Consulate in Atlanta, though it is not clear if it has been returned to Ecuador.

    "We wanted it to be viewed by people who could appreciate it in an appropriate context," said Mercer University chemist Adam Kiefer, a co-author of the study.

    "This is not an oddity – this is somebody's body, this is somebody's culture, and it's not ours," he said. "So from our perspective, repatriation was essential, and we were very lucky that our university supported this endeavor."

    The scientists involved spoke of the benefits of the research done, which could possibly produce a 3D print version of the head. “Artifacts of value can be repatriated while simultaneously preserved as a volumetric replica for the purposes of a collection,” the study added.

    The traditional significance of a ceremonial tsantsas is thought to have originated as a way of resolving family matters, with the intent of holding a spirit and redistributing its power to the community of the victorious warrior.

    Craig D. Byron, another researcher from the study, told the Art Newspaper that he was grateful it was authenticated so that it could be returned, saying that they “had no business” holding on to the tsantsa.

    “It’s a relief to have the specimen out of our possession,” he said. “It had ‘underground’ value; it was illegal to trade or sell; it was the skin from a person’s head.”

    According to the Daily Mail, the tsantsa was originally kept in storage before being used in the film. Researchers confirmed damage was done during production, such as gluing the head onto a fake body. The tsantsa can be seen in multiple scenes in the movie, which was filmed in Macon, Georgia, in close proximity to the Mercer University campus. 

    Related:

    Mysterious Tile Depicting Beast 'With Human Head' Found in Ancient Cesspit in London
    Previously Unknown Organs Discovered Inside Human Head - Video
    ‘Humanity is Not Ready Yet’: Ex-Israeli Space Security Head Claims Aliens Exist, Signed Deal With US
    Strange New Brain Disease Leaves Doctors in Canada Scratching Their Heads
    Tags:
    Study, Ecuador, movie, Human Head
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse