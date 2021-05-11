Netizens Puzzled as Tom Cruise Reportedly Returns His Golden Globe Trophies Amid HFPA Controversy

The 58-year-old actor, known for his temperament, won the best actor award at the annual Golden Globes show for "Jerry Maguire" in 1997 and "Born on the Fourth of July" in 1990. He later nabbed a win in the best supporting actor category for his performance in "Magnolia" in 2000.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the annual event, in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the association over to its purported lack of diversity, Deadline reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, Cruise's decision comes amid criticism against the HFPA for its lack of diversity, with the group coming under fire specifically for its lack of Black members, as well as ethical concerns raised by a February report by the Los Angeles Times that highlighted the financial benefits to some of the association's 87 members.

Social media users, however, were able to come up with other reasons for Cruise's sudden decision to return the awards. Some of the explanations offered by netizens seem quite logical.

​Earlier on Monday, NBC announced that it would not be airing next year's award show due to the growing backlash, citing the HFPA's "lack of racial diversity" among its members.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right," a spokesperson for NBC said in a statement.

In light of the backlash, the HFPA has pledged to broaden its membership and make other improvements. Hollywood actors and major entertainment firms, on the other hand, have tried to distance themselves from the organization in recent days.