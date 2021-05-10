'Totally Off the Rails': Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Drank Whiskey Every Day During COVID Lockdown

A Hollywood actress, Gwyneth Paltrow is also an owner of a lifestyle company and an author of several cookbooks giving advice on healthy ways of eating and living. However, the coronavirus pandemic apparently can impact anyone.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she went "totally off the rails" during the coronavirus lockdown and hit the bottle, even inventing a pandemic-inspired cocktail, according to a report by The Mirror.

She admitted that she would drink seven nights a week, along with making pasta and eating bread.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy. I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours", Paltrow told the outlet.

Her cocktail is made of quinoa whiskey, with the addition of maple syrup and lemon juice - an alchohol composition Paltrow gave herself twice "every night of quarantine". She clarified, however, that she had not been "like, black-out” drunk.

The actress also revealed that she misses smoking a cigarette after having a drink.

Her revelations, likely to be relatable to many of those suffering from lockdowns, may surprise those who follow Paltrow for her lifestyle brand Goop, which, however, faced backlash and criticism over "deceptive marketing" and promoting scientifically impossible treatments.

She also drew controversy over “This Smells Like My Vagina” scented candles and other questionable products related to sexual health, such as jade eggs.