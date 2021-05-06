Piers Morgan Savages Meghan Markle Over Her Recent Literary Exploits

The journalist also slammed Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, claiming that the latter sounded “like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat” during the royal couple’s interview with Oprah.

Famous English journalist and former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has sharply criticized Meghan Markle following the release of her new book.

Markle’s creation, titled "The Bench", deals with the bond between father and child, with the author herself saying that the book captures "the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life", Morgan notes in his Daily Mail column.

"This representation was particularly important to me... and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine," Meghan said.

Morgan, however, did not seem particularly impressed with this sentiment of hers, pointing at certain episodes from Markle’s biography which, he argued, do not exactly portray her as "someone overly keen to operate 'an inclusive lens'".

"Lest we forget, Ms. Markle has ruthlessly disowned her father Thomas and refuses to have anything to do with him despite the fact they now live just 70 miles from each other," the journalist wrote. "She is also reported to have disowned every other Markle, none of whom were invited to her wedding."

Morgan also savaged Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, over the latter’s conduct during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah, where Harry allegedly sounded "like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to."

"And unforgivably, he did this as Charles was desperately worried about HIS father, Prince Philip, who was lying seriously ill in hospital and later died," Morgan remarked.

The journalist added that, while Meghan and her husband "repeatedly attacked the institution of the Monarchy and everything it stands for", she still opted to use "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" as her name as author of the book.

"Yes, she continues to cynically exploit her royal titles because she knows that's the only reason anyone is paying her vast sums of money to spew her uniquely unctuous brand of pious hectoring gibberish in Netflix documentaries, Spotify podcasts or children's books," Morgan stated.