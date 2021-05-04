Britney Spears Slams 'Hypocritical' Documentaries About Her Life in Instagram Dance Video

The ex-pop legend is now embroiled in a legal battle, as she has been recently trying to have her father removed from her conservatorship, while her fans are demanding that the music star be "set free".

Music idol Britney Spears has slammed, what she called "hypocritical" documentaries about her life, accusing them of doing the same thing that various tabloids had done to her over the course of decades. According to the singer, the films "highlight the most negative and traumatising times" in her life to draw more attention, while simultaneously criticising the press for doing it.

At the same time, she made several eccentric statements, claiming she has "the finest garden here in LA" and expressing hope that she will get a koi pond in her backyard.

Her post may be hinting at the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, released in February while the singer was engaged in a court battle with her dad, who is also her legal guardian.

"The princess of pop" was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 following several mental breakdowns, with her father Jamie Spears taking responsibility for her finances and career. However, in 2020, she asked the court to remove her father as guardian and instead appoint Jodi Montgomery, who acted as her conservator when Jamie Spears was ill.

This resulted in her fans rekindling the Free Britney movement, which claims the singer is being held prisoner by her family. Britney's father insists the conservatorship is necessary, as she allegedly suffers from mental illness and can't make any important decisions about her life.