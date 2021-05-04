'Challenging Stretch of Time': Daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates Sheds Light on Parents' Divorce

Jennifer Katharine Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill & Melinda Gates has opened up about her parents' impending divorce, noting that the family is now going through "a challenging stretch of time".
"I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so", Jennifer said on her Instagram story.
TMZ previously reported, citing court documents, it was Melinda who filed for divorce, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken", and the requested trial date is April 2022.
According to a joint statement by the Microsoft founder and his wife, they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives".
So far, it is unclear how exactly the breakup will affect Bill Gates' vast fortune. At the moment, he is considered to be one of the wealthiest people in the world, occupying the fourth spot on the Forbes' list, with an estimated net worth of almost $130 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)