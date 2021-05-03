'Provably False': Marilyn Manson's Lawyer Brushes Off Game of Thrones Star's Sexual Abuse Claims

Esme Bianco's claims, put forward against Marilyn Manson, are "provably false", the singer's lawyer Howard E. King said, as quoted by Fox News.
"To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred", the attorney was quoted as saying.
King expressed his absolute confidence that Bianco's legal team would not succeed in court.
"We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail", he emphasised.
The actress filed a lawsuit against the singer, notorious for his provocative appearance and behaviour, alleging that Manson physically, sexually, and psychologically harassed and abused her when they were dating. Bianco claims that the musician drugged her, physically harmed her, and coerced her into sexual acts without consent.
According to the lawsuit, she is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day because of the abuse.
Manson was previously accused of sexual and psychological abuse by another ex-girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Since she came forward with her allegations, several other women have made similar claims.
The rock star denied the claims, calling them "distortions of reality", while underscoring the consensual nature of all of his relationships.
