Olympia Dukakis, Actress Known For ‘Moonstruck’ Dies at 89 in New York, Brother Confirms

"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis," Apollo Dukakis said on Facebook on Saturday.
According to a family statement, Olympia Dukakis died at her home, but the exact cause of death was not immediately revealed. She passed away three years after the death of her husband, Louis Zorich.
Dukakis won best supporting actress at the 1988 Academy Awards for her performance alongside Cher, who played her daughter in "Moonstruck." She also took the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for that role.
Celebrities amd media personalities took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress.
Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was— Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021
That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz
“Well, you know what they say: if you don't have anything nice to say about anybody, come sit by me” An icon. RIP Olympia Dukakis pic.twitter.com/pv9NMZlzUm— James Longman (@JamesAALongman) May 1, 2021
So. so sad to hear of #OlympiaDukakis’s passing. I had the great joy of playing her son - twice. Such a radiant, powerful and supremely talented woman. I feel blessed to have known her. RIP “Ma.” I will always smile at the thought of you and sweet Louis together.— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 1, 2021
The daughter of Greek immigrants and first cousin of Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee for president in 1988 (who lost to George H.W. Bush), Dukakis is also known for her role in Herbert Ross' 1989 "Steel Magnolias."
