Register
01:41 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Harvey Weinstein appears from prison, during a virtual hearing regarding possible extradition to California to face further sexual assault charges, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo, New York, U.S. April 30, 2021, in this still image taken from video.

    Weinstein Given 30 Days to Object to LA Transfer Where He Faces 11 Charges of Rape, Sexual Assault

    © REUTERS / NEW YORK UNIFIED COURT SYSTEM
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082776080_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_5e5612dfb0cfd1c632dd715baed89384.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105011082775773-weinstein-given-30-days-to-object-to-la-transfer-where-he-faces-11-charges-of-rape-sexual-assault/

    After being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in March 2020, the despised media mogul and former co-founder of Miramax Films is currently serving a 23-year term in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, New York.

    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers' legal options to prevent his extradition to Los Angeles, where he faces 11 charges of rape and sexual harassment, seem to be running out, as Weinstein was seen from his prison during a virtual Zoom hearing on Friday morning, during which Erie County Judge Kenneth Case stated that he will be transferred to Los Angeles in 30 days, on May 30, 2021, to face additional charges.

    According to the Daily Mail report on Friday, which obtained video from the hearing, Weinstein seems likely to be sent to Los Angeles unless New York Governor Andrew Cuomo intervenes or his own legal team effectively challenges his detention.

    "We don't need to come back," the judge said. "He has 30 days to contest the arrest or have the governor disapprove of the transfer."

    Attorney Norman Effman told the judge that he will file papers in the next 30 days that will almost probably necessitate a second court appearance in the case of Weinstein's extradition, according to the report.

    Harvey Weinstein appears from prison, during a virtual hearing regarding possible extradition to California to face further sexual assault charges, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo, New York, U.S. April 30, 2021, in this still image taken from video.
    © REUTERS / NEW YORK UNIFIED COURT SYSTEM
    Harvey Weinstein appears from prison, during a virtual hearing regarding possible extradition to California to face further sexual assault charges, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo, New York, U.S. April 30, 2021, in this still image taken from video.

    Weinstein's attorneys have attempted to postpone their client's extradition to Los Angeles for as long as possible, arguing that he should be able to receive treatment for a variety of health issues in one place.

    They claimed that his extradition papers were not in order last month, and Weinstein was granted a temporary reprieve from extradition.

    Weinstein has been incarcerated at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo since last spring, after being accused of a felony sex act and third-degree rape in New York City. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking his transfer on charges of harassing five women between 2004 and 2013 in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

    He is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault, with a potential sentence of 140 years in prison.

    According to the report, Weinstein appeared remotely from a prison conference room for the hearing, where the former world-renowned producer did not speak other than to welcome and thank the judge.

    Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during the sentencing following his conviction on sexual assault and rape charges in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.
    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during the sentencing following his conviction on sexual assault and rape charges in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.

    Weinstein was first charged in a criminal complaint in California and later indicted by a grand jury. He maintains his innocence and claims that any sexual activity he engaged in was voluntary.

    Effman had previously demanded a "humanitarian" extension in Weinstein's already pandemic-delayed extradition in order to attend to his medical needs, but California prosecutors refused his appeal. Weinstein is set to have two surgical operations, eye surgery and a dental operation, according to his attorney.

    Weinstein is "almost technically blind," he said earlier this month and has lost four teeth while incarcerated. In March, the former producer also recovered from the novel coronavirus.

    Many saw the allegations against Weinstein in 2017 as the catalyst for the #MeToo campaign, which resulted in countless women around the world coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment, both at work and at home.

    Related:

    Actress Rose McGowan Blasts Biden’s VP Kamala Harris For Accepting Harvey Weinstein Cash
    Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Surveilled Around the Clock for Him Not to Repeat Epstein’s Fate
    Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Faces 6 New Sexual Assault Counts
    ‘Miscarriage of Justice’: Weinstein’s Defense Calls for New Trial in Appeal Against Rape Convictions
    Tags:
    Sexual Predator, sexual battery, sexual scandal, sexual assault, sexual abuse, Harvey Weinstein, court, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse