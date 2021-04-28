Register
03:16 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (R) arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016.

    UK Activist Group Accuses Justin Bieber of Cultural Appropriation for His New 'Black' Hairstyle

    © AFP 2021 / Valerie Macon
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104281082746107-uk-activist-group-accuses-justin-bieber-of-cultural-appropriation-for-his-new-black-hairstyle/

    On Sunday, the 27-year-old Canadian singer debuted his new locs hairstyle on Instagram, which was followed by a close-up on Monday. The photos sparked outrage on social media, much as they did in 2016 when he was photographed with cornrows.

    Justin Bieber, a teen idol of the early 2010s, has been accused of cultural appropriation and of being a "dilettante... dipping his toe in the culture," by a UK anti-racism organization dedicated to "building a future without hair discrimination", after altering his hairstyle, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

    “When I see a white person in mainstream media sporting a black hairstyle, it makes me angry," Stephanie Cohen, co-founder and legal and political organizer at the Halo Collective, a natural hair organization, is quoted in the report as saying. "I’m angry because this standard does not exist when a black person simply wears their hair in this way. You can’t just wear something so historically significant and ignore the struggles behind what the hairstyle purports."

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

    Bieber had "no right" to wear such a hairstyle, according to Cohen.

    "My reasoning and understanding of someone wearing something not specific to their culture or ethnicity is that if they cannot speak for black or minority rights [and] be a consistent ally – then they have no right to wear something like locs," she explained.

    Most of the users of social networks, however, simply noted that such a hairstyle did not suit their idol, or compared this new look to his famous previous one.

    Another person interviewed by the newspaper on the matter was the editor of the British-published Black Beauty and Hair magazine, Irene Shelley, who thought that people were annoyed by Bieber's hairstyle due to him "casually wearing locs is that it’s seen as not respecting the origins of the style."

    "People still face hair discrimination and stigma for their hair choice. … You can face discrimination by your employer or school. [Bieber] is seen as a dilettante, a person who’s dipping his toe in the culture, without any real commitment or knowledge of the style’s history," she said.

    The common term for the hairstyle, "dreadlocks," according to Cohen and Shelley, is rooted in a tradition of racism. The name "comes from the negative term ‘dreadful’ – coined by slave owners and colonizers to describe the hairstyle," according to Cohen.

    The Halo Collective website states that "race-based hair discrimination has been illegal in the UK since the Equalities Act became law in 2010, and yet it still happens all the time. ... Together, we are fighting for the protection and celebration of Black hair and hairstyles."

    Related:

    Justin Bieber Fans Shocked by Twitter Rape Allegations
    Justin Bieber Slams Rape Accusations on Twitter as 'Factually Impossible'
    Bieber, Iceland & Enemy List: Media Exposes Hacking Activities of Assange Teen 'Volunteer'
    Tags:
    Instagram, anti-racism, Racism, reverse racism, racist attack, rights activist, activists, activist, Justin Bieber, hair, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse