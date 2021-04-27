Register
13:34 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The British government says it is reviewing the policy of raising Union Jacks atop town halls on royal birthdays, after some officials balked at flying the flag for scandal-hit Prince Andrew

    Prince Andrew Reportedly Goes Into Business With Private Banker Accused of Sexual Assault

    © AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081670228_0:0:2613:1470_1200x675_80_0_0_f6292e19ab1a8f2b27a8f2f04731cd48.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104271082740731-prince-andrew-reportedly-goes-into-business-with-private-banker-accused-of-sexual-assault/

    The structure of the new company, called Lincelles, ostensibly does not require it to file financial accounts or disclose income. The Duke is reportedly in control of 75 percent of the assets, although the firm hasn't yet received any funds or "paid any money out", according to his spokesman.

    The Duke of York has started a business with financier Harry Keogh, who previously quit the bank Coutts in March 2018, a while after being implicated in sexual harassment, The Times reported.

    In 2015, Keogh was accused of touching a woman's groin, and boasting about his sexual exploits, prompting the private bank's chief executive to recommend that he resign in the wake of an internal probe, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    Yet, no court case has ever been filed, nor an investigation done by a third party.

    Keogh and Prince Andrew's new joint venture, which The Times noted will serve as a vehicle for the Duke's family investments, is named Lincelles, in tribute to the 18th century battle, where British forces led by the Duke of York took on the French.

    Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Prince Andrew Offered $7 Mln to Take Polygraph Test Over His Alleged Links to Jeffrey Epstein

    The company was formed in June 2020, just months after Andrew's explosive interview with the BBC over his alleged links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

    The entity has since been structured as an unlimited company, with the format implying that it is not required to file accounts and may not necessarily disclose its revenues.

    The Duke is reportedly in control of 75 percent of the business through the sovereign Urramoor Trust set up by the Duke's private office, while Keogh, believed to be his longtime private banker who attended his daughter Eugenie's wedding in 2018, is his fellow controller. Another is Charles Douglas, a commercial lawyer – a pro in advising offshore funds and high net worth individuals, according to The Times report.

    Lincelles and Its Parent Urramoor Trust

    A spokesman for Prince Andrew said the Duke is no beneficiary, but a settlor of the aforementioned Urramoor Trust, which "has independent trustees".

    "The Duke is not an owner of either Lincelles or Urramoor Limited as a matter of fact and law. Lincelles Unlimited has never been operational, has not received any funds or paid any moneys out", he was cited by the British edition as saying.

    Back in 2019, though, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Duke had set up Urramoor Ltd, "under an assumed name to channel deals brokered in Buckingham Palace", referring to the royal's use of the pseudonym Andrew Inverness, pertaining to his formally granted title of Earl of Inverness after his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

    Embattled Prince

    The Duke has been accused of bedding Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, among other girls, reportedly solicited for him by Epstein, who was found dead while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges, and his suspected associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew has strenuously denied the claims, although admitting to the BBC that he indeed visited Epstein in New York, being unaware of his illicit activities.

    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
    © Photo : Florida Southern District Court
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

    In late 2019, Andrew released a public statement that he was keen to help American law enforcement with their investigation into allegations of lewd acts by Epstein, but FBI agents and federal prosecutors have since said no response came from the Duke's lawyers to their inquiry.

    Related:

    'Talk About Epstein to FBI!' Piers Morgan Furious With Prince Andrew Over 'Admiral Uniform Demand'
    'Glamorous' Windsor Intruder Fooled Guards, Claimed She Was 'Engaged to Prince Andrew'
    Piers Morgan Boasts About Support From Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife, Mocks 'Pinocchio' Markle
    Tags:
    sex abuse, Jeffrey Epstein, private banking, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse