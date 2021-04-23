Last Models From X-Rated ‘Butt Squad’ Photoshoot Released From Dubai Jail ‘Hell’

Dubai police earlier detained a group of at least 12 women who posed naked in broad daylight along with a male photographer – the images went viral on social media and triggered outrage in the Emirate where public debauchery carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine ($1335).

The last two remaining models who were detained in April after making international headlines by posing naked on a balcony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for an X-rated photo shoot have been released from jail, reported East2West News.

Members of what had been dubbed the infamous “Butt Squad,” Ukrainian Vogue model Evgenia Taran, 21, and another model identified as Anastasia Kashuba – who contracted COVID-19 – are said to be back in Kyiv.

Taran, who has since called herself a “survivor,” and Kashuba, held in detention until she recovered from the virus, had been part of the group of models allegedly invited by Ukrainian-American Vitaliy Grechin, 41, for a steamy photoshoot, according to the outlet.

Taran described the jail in the Sheikhdom as “hell."

“The light was on 24/7 and there was endless knocking air conditioning. The lack of toilet paper, spoons, and humanity from employees goes without saying… But the most terrible thing is ignorance, because your questions are not answered,” said the woman, as quoted by East2West News.

“The only thing that saved me there were the books I somehow managed to beg for,” added Taran.

The photographer who was with the group, thought to be Russian Alexander Ten, reportedly returned home before Dubai authorities had a chance to speak to him.

He's said to be wanted by local law enforcement.

In early April, around a dozen women were pictured on a balcony in the Marina district of Dubai with the footage going viral and sparking a heated backlash. Public debauchery carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine ($1335).

Police in Dubai warned that anyone publishing material that "may prejudice public morals" faced imprisonment and a fine, with no exceptions for tourists.

"Such unacceptable behaviours do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society," a police statement said.

The mainly Ukrainian models spent nine days in jail before being deported.