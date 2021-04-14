Register
01:51 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan in a scene from the film Promising Young Woman.

    Free Screenings of ‘Promising Young Woman’ Offered to College Students Amid Sexual Assault Awareness

    © AP Photo / Focus Features
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082623808_0:0:2837:1596_1200x675_80_0_0_687253c0eb0af08dbd8babd29d9de6fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104141082623760-free-screenings-of-promising-young-woman-offered-to-college-students-amid-sexual-assault-awareness/

    Statistics provided by anti-sexual assault nonprofit RAINN determined that college-aged females are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than be robbed, estimating that about 13% of all students are assaulted either through physical force or incapacitation.

    American production company Focus Features recently announced it will be offering free virtual screenings of the film “Promising Young Woman” as part of a nationwide anti-sexual violence initiative.

    The film, which is being distributed by Focus Features, is a black comedy thriller that centers around a woman who avenges the death of her best friend who was sexually assaulted while in medical school. 

    Focus Features is partnering with RAINN and Campus Circle, a free college entertainment portal, in order to bring the Oscar-nominated film to the college audience. A Monday release issued by the film’s distributor explains that screenings will begin on April 15. April is considered sexual assault awareness month.

    "Sexual violence can affect not only the survivor, but the people and communities around them,” Heather Drevna, RAINN’s vice president of communications, said in a statement accompanying the release.

    “‘Promising Young Woman’ has sparked important conversations about the cultural response to sexual assault, healing, justice, and bystander accountability. We thank Focus Features for making ‘Promising Young Woman’ available to college students, who are at increased risk of sexual violence, to continue this critical dialogue," the statement added.

    RAINN statistics indicate that 26.4% of undergraduate females and 6.8% of males experience rape or sexual assault. Another 5.8% of students reported being stalked after entering college. The nonprofit also found that 23.1% of transgender, genderqueer and nonconforming college-aged students have been sexually assaulted.

    The release notes that the film was tapped for the screening to “continue the conversation against sexual assault and violence on college campuses.”

    After the screening, actress Laverne Cox, who appears in the film, will be moderating a discussion between the film’s lead actress Carey Mulligan and writer/director Emerald Fennell. Interested viewers can RSVP for the airing here.

    Related:

    Twitter Shaken as 'Spider-Man' Cast Members Reveal Three Different Titles of Upcoming Movie
    'I'm the Bad Guy!' EXO’s Chanyeol Covers Billie Eilish Song in Trailer for Upcoming Movie 'The Box'
    Police File Case Against Bollywood Actor for Shooting Movie Despite Testing COVID-19 Positive
    Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic as US Navy Performs Movie Song in Viral Video
    'So Amaze Much Wow': Elon Musk Calls 'Godzilla vs. Kong' the 'Most Insane Movie I've Ever Seen'
    Tags:
    students, college, sexual violence, movie, screening
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse