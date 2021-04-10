Register
09:09 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this June 5, 1991 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    She's No Monster: Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Launches Site in Support of Her, Claims She is Innocent

    © AP Photo / Jim James
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 00
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079876085_0:314:2047:1466_1200x675_80_0_0_120bc425cfaa17a726beb6ab1ec16c3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104101082590742-shes-no-monster-ghislaine-maxwells-family-launches-site-in-support-of-her-claims-she-is-innocent/

    The daughter of British billionaire Robert Maxwell has been detained in the Metropolitan Detention Centre since her arrest by the FBI. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors.

    Ghislaine Maxwell's family has launched a website in support of her. It went live on 9 April and according to its description aims to provide real facts about Ghislaine, who is accused by several women of grooming young girls and women for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is himself accused of rape and sexual assault.

    The family encourages people to "get to know the real Ghislaine", claiming that she is innocent. In a video posted on the website, her brother Ian Maxwell said the trial is based on allegations that date back 25 years ago and that even her lawyers don't know the names of her accusers, which Ian alleges makes it impossible for Ghislaine and her legal team to prove she is innocent.

    "My sister is no monster. Ghislaine is a stepmother, a wife, a friend to many, a sister to me. We believe in her innocence and that she will be exonerated in the end", he said.

    Ian reiterated complaints about the prison conditions Ghislaine is being kept in, calling them "torture".

    "How can you prepare for a trial … when you're locked in a six by nine cell for twelve hours a day, without proper sleep for over nine months now? A light shone in your eyes every fifteen minutes during the night, when guards shove their fingers in your mouth in the midst of a pandemic. And all the while you protest your innocence and are entitled to the presumption of innocence. It's cruel and unusual. It's torture. It's wrong", Ian Maxwell said.

    Besides the website, Ghislaine's family also launched a Twitter account, where they protest her innocence and provide details about her trial. The development comes as her legal team is attempting to appeal the judge's decision to deny Maxwell bail. The latter has been refused bail three times.

    Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

    The ninth and youngest child of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, she has been part of the highest circles in Britain and the United States. In the 1990s she met US financier Jeffrey Epstein and the two dated. Even after their relationship ended, Maxwell is said to have maintained close contact with Epstein. The latter has been accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women. In 2008, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for procuring a minor for prostitution.

    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch
    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Prosecutors Claim Ghislaine Maxwell Has Messy Cell, Doesn't Flush Toilet

    Several more lawsuits were filed against him, but they were either dropped or settled. Ghislaine was reportedly mentioned in these lawsuits as a person who groomed young girls and women for Epstein, promising them a well-paid job in the house of the billionaire.
    In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He was found dead in his jail cell a month later.

    His death was ruled a suicide, although many people claim he was murdered by his powerful friends who were afraid of being implicated in the scandal.

    After his death, attention shifted to Ghislaine Maxwell, who had kept a low-profile since his arrest. On 4 July 2020, she was arrested by the FBI in connection with the Epstein case. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors as well as enticing minors – one as young as 14 – to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent, while her lawyers insist the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's alleged crimes.

    Tags:
    grooming, sex trafficking ring, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse