04:09 GMT09 April 2021
    In this Sept. 23, 2009 photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX has been arrested in New York Thursday, July 13, 2017, on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service.

    DMX Manager Refutes Twitter Rumors of Rapper's Death

    © AP Photo / Peter Kramer
    Society
    by
    Earlier in the month, reports circulated in media suggesting that rapper DMX suffered a heart attack after a drug overdose, speculating that he was in "grave condition". Official representatives for the rapper did not provide details on his state, only revealing that he was hospitalized and received treatment in critical unit.

    Manager of rapper DMX Steve Rifkind refuted rumours on social media that suggested on Thursday that the musician died at the age of 50.

    "DMX is still alive and he is on life support", Rifkind said in a video statement.
    Despite there was no immediate official confirmation of the death speculations, many users have spread the news and expressed their grief.

    The account SAINT, which was alleged to be the first one to break the unconfirmed news on Twitter, initially posted a tweet saying "DMX has passed away at the age of 50". However, the tweet was deleted within an hour after being posted.

    ​Later, SAINT offered an explanation, saying that initial tweet was posted after a statement from the rapper's friend Luenell Campbell's now deleted Instagram stories that asserted that DMX was "gone". 

    Ignoring the lack of official information on DMX's condition, many people, including prominent media figures, have already expressed their condolences.

    ​Hashtag #RIPDMX immediately went viral after the first unconfirmed reports.

    Earlier in April, reports emerged suggesting that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack after a drug overdose, with some speculating that the rapper was in "grave condition" or even in "vegetative state". However, official representatives for DMX only confirmed that he was admitted to the critical care unit, without elaborating on his condition.

    His lawyer Murray Richman told NBC News on Sunday that medics had to "resuscitate" the rapper after the incident, but at the time he was taken off life support and was breathing on his own.

