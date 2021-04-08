Twitter Explodes After Elon Musks Says He Supports 'COVID-19 Vaccines'

The tech maverick has more than once been the subject of criticism during the pandemic. Last March, he predicted that the United States would have zero cases by the end of April and claimed US authorities overcounted COVID-19 deaths.

Elon Musk has caused a stir on social media after posting a statement on Twitter, saying that he supports vaccines in general and inoculations against coronavirus specifically. "The science is unequivocal", Musk wrote in his post, adding that the jabs are safe.

To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal.



In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2021

​Almost 10,000 people commented on his statement, which also received 170,000 likes. While many users sided with the tech maverick...

I’m allergic to everything, trees, grasses, milk, eggs, shellfish, molds, paint, cats) took the J&J vaccine (Benadryl and Epi in purse) and had zero issues! No side effects and energy for days! — Sherry Graham Boyd (@SGB_AL) April 7, 2021

I’m young and healthy and not scared of catching COVID myself. Still, can’t wait to get the vaccine - it’s our duty to create herd immunity to protect the vulnerable.

Selfish asshole vs Greater Good, your choice.

Oh by the way, we have no use for selfish assholes in society — Alex Phillip (@evanescentall) April 7, 2021

​…Others expressed doubt about the vaccines' efficacy.

"The science" is never unequivocal.



There are no long-term studies on ANY of the covid vaccines (how could there be given the timeframe?). — Dr Bitcoin MD (@DrBitcoinMD) April 7, 2021

One becomes skeptical when the most admired man in the world promotes a medicine/vaccine. What bothers me is that people are get shunned and bashed for not taking the vaccine because they made a “PERSONAL” decision. Peer Pressure. Humans are getting stripped of Free Will. — Meyer Simmons (@SimmonsMeyer) April 7, 2021

​One user went as far as to claim that inoculations are a chemical weapon.

It's not a vax, it's a chemical weapon aganist the masses by Demonic elites. Stay woke guys pic.twitter.com/oIXIM3bNHs — alibaba 🇰🇪 (@puchualibaba) April 7, 2021

​Others spoke about the danger of COVID-19 and wondered whether Musk himself would get the jab.

I’m a front line worker. If you think CoVid -19 is harmless, you are clueless. I’ve seen thousands of people die. Take the f’in vaccine. It works and may save your life. I’m tired of fighting an invisible enemy. — Kween Bee (@RoadTripWizard) April 7, 2021

I support vaccines too but I won’t take experimental gene therapy. I had Covid. For me and my family, it was a cold. I just wonder why you are changing your stance? Will YOU get the vax? Also, the side effects for most are not treatable with an epipen — Amy Koeller (@amy_koeller) April 7, 2021

​Many users advised Musk against giving medical advice, referring to his remark that EpiPen can address an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’ve ever had the honor of being administered an epipen you know they are not a treatment for anaphylaxis but a 30 min delay of respiratory failure/death. “if you feel bad just take your epipen” ... it’s not Benadryl — RS (@rosesouthwell) April 8, 2021

Not intending any criticism against you Mr. Musk but I wouldn't make any confident statement that an EpiPen would address said allergic reactions. You may or may not be correct, but I wouldn't risk testing that out like that and potentially getting people hurt. No offense though. — Green Boi (@SomeAnonymousB1) April 8, 2021

​Musk has made numerous controversial statements during the pandemic. He downplayed the risk of COVID-19 and last year suggested that by the end of April the United States would have zero cases. The country has turned out to be the worst-hit nation by the infectious disease, with almost 31 million contracting COVID-19 and 559,000 dying from it, according to John Hopkins University.

The tech maverick previously said that neither he nor members of his family plan to get a coronavirus vaccine. The father of six said he and his family are not in the risk group, therefore there is no need for them to get an inoculation.

Last month, he was criticised after claiming that there is a debate about getting a second shot of inoculations as they reportedly can cause "quite a few negative reactions".