Register
21:26 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

    Investigators Reveal Cause of Tiger Woods Car Accident

    © AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082565133_0:0:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6620fc11583310b0df18cfcb5dae9596.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104071082565173-investigators-reveal-cause-of-tiger-woods-car-accident/

    A car crash that saw iconic US golfer Tiger Woods injured and hospitalized occurred in late February, after his SUV hit a curb and flipped, smashing into a tree. Woods, who is now in recovery, was on his way to the Rolling Hills Country Club in southern California.

    Driving at an unsafe speed was the cause of the car accident involving iconic American golfer, Tiger Woods, investigators revealed on Wednesday.

    According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph [some 140 kilometres per hour] and the limit was 45 mph.

    "I know there’s some saying somehow he received special or preferential treatment of some kind, that is absolutely false. There was no signs of impairment. Our primary concern at the scene of the collision was his safety", Villanueva added during the press conference.

    As no signs of drug or alcohol impairment were found, detectives did not seek search warrants for the golfer's blood samples to be screened.

    Los Angeles Sheriff’s Capt. James C. Powers also said that, according to the car's black box, Woods pressed accelerator pedal at the time of the crash, with no evidence pointing at braking efforts.

    "There was no evidence of braking throughout this collision," Powers said. "It is speculated and believed that Tiger Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal causing that 99% grading on the accelerator pedal."

    Last week, it was announced that the cause of the crash had been discovered, but officials noted it would be revealed later due to privacy concerns.

    After the press conference, Woods released a statement, expressing gratitude for everyone participating in assisting him after the crash.

    "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time", he said.

    ​The crash occurred in late February, leaving the golfer severely injured and hospitalized after surgery. Woods' car hit the curb, flipped and crashed into a tree at an extremely high speed.

    Related:

    Tiger Woods Crash Probe to Focus on SUV's 'Black Box' as 'No Charges Whatever' Contemplated
    Tiger Woods: Police Sources Say Golf Icon Didn’t Try to Slow Down His Car Before Crash
    Investigators Find Cause of Tiger Woods Crash, Details Yet to Be Revealed
    Tags:
    cause, car crash, Tiger Woods, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse