'Everything That's Wrong With America': Netizens Nonplussed as Kim Kardashian Becomes Billionaire

American businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has recently witnessed her fortune reach the $1 billion mark, thus officially making her a billionaire.
According to Forbes’ estimates, Kim is now worth $1 billion (as compared to $780 million in October), thanks to her two business ventures – KKW Beauty and Skims – not to mention "cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments."
While Kardashian West owns several properties in Calabasas and "a portfolio of blue-chip investments, including shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas," it is the companies that she "launched herself" that "land her on the World’s Billionaires list," as the magazine puts it.
Quite a few social media did not seem particularly pleased with this development.
This is the best argument against celebrity worship and capitalism I've ever seen.— Kiwihausen (@thekiwibird37) April 6, 2021
Had she found a cure for cancer I would have said good for her..but come on, what has this woman done to be so filthy rich. If she had a good heart she would donate most of it to worthy causes.— Christine Nightingal (@crissynighting1) April 6, 2021
kim kardashian becoming a billionaire in the middle of a pandemic is just a reminder that capitalism makes the rich richer and the poor poorer pic.twitter.com/3lIh2TAmZ9— Mr. Fallback (@AlexisBankx) April 6, 2021
Kim Kardashian becoming a billionaire is precisely everything that is wrong with America rolled into one surgically enhanced nutshell.— Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) April 6, 2021
Some also dropped snide remarks about the alleged origins of Kim’s fortune.
Some earned a degree or worked 60 hours a week but some releases a sex tape.— Alexander Chua (@mralexanderchua) April 6, 2021
Boy did that sex tape grow.— Phemmi9 (@Phemmi9) April 6, 2021
Billionaire because of her big boobs and booty? 🤔— Peter Roberts (@ManFromMarina) April 6, 2021
There were also those, however, who focused their attention on Kim’s “haters” instead.
her haters mad even tho she could buy y’all’s entire families. distant relatives included 😹pic.twitter.com/H8fV68MDFs— josh (@joshuawamables) April 6, 2021
