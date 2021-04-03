Register
00:01 GMT04 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021.

    Sussexes Negotiated Large Sum Contract With US Streaming Platform a Year Before Megxit - Report

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    413
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082533435_0:87:3072:1815_1200x675_80_0_0_354726b7cfdaf6bac54faee5e863b6b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104031082533250-sussexes-negotiated-large-sum-contract-with-us-streaming-platform-a-year-before-megxit---report/

    This comes despite Harry telling US legendary TV host Oprah Winfrey in the couple's explosive interview last month that no arrangements had been made and no plans were designed before the so-called Megxit was revealed last January.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly said during a row with palace officials before leaving the Royal family that they "can't stop us from doing what we want" while negotiating a large sum contract with the US streaming platform, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

    In particular, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly "called the shots" and advised press officers about what facts they thought could be made public, as, according to the report, it was a year before they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 when they were in negotiations with the £1.3 billion-backed US company, Quibi.

    The newspaper claims that from early 2019 until after they left as working royals, the Sussexes have met with Quibi, a now-defunct video streaming service, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and its CEO Meg Whitman several times. Prince Harry even met with them in London after returning from the historic Sandringham summit, in which he announced their couple's decision to step back from their roles.

    According to the report, an agreement for him to provide content on the platform was in the advanced stages but eventually fell through when the app, launched just at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, failed to take off. The Duke held conference calls to negotiate a possible 10-minute video series.

    The pandemic halted the plans, and by September, when the royal couple eventually signed a contract with Netflix, the streaming service was on the verge of going out of business.

    More to that, even when Meghan Markle was a working royal, the report states that she continued to consult her US-based advisors, including her lawyer Rick Genow, business manager Andrew Meyer, talent agent Nick Collins, and publicist Keleigh Thomas Morgan. This reportedly irritated aides in Buckingham Palace, who were having trouble keeping track of the couple's commercial deals.

    (FILES) In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a plaque dedicating 20 hectares of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project at The North Shore Riding Club in Auckland on October 30, 2018
    © AFP 2021 / STR
    Markle 2024? Harry and Meghan Reportedly Hire Hillary Clinton Aide Involved in 2016 Campaign
    In addition to the Sussexes signing a multi-million dollar contract with Netflix, the royal couple had announced a deal to produce podcasts for Spotify three months later, all because of Harry's family cutting them off financially, as the British price had to "afford security for us."

    In the March 7 interview with Oprah, they both claimed that "the Netflix and the Spotify [deals]… that was never part of the plan."

    Earlier, Harry also announced he was taking two jobs at US businesses, with one being an executive position at BetterUp in California, where he will be working as a 'chief impact officer."

    According to the report, Prince Harry may be residing in the United States on a visa reserved for people with "extraordinary ability." However, following the birth of their daughter in the summer, he and Meghan have already planned some time away from their roles, with a source revealing that they "will both take some proper time off."

    Related:

    Meghan Opens Up on Being 'Naive' to Marry Prince Harry as Sussexes Reveal They're Expecting a Girl
    'Power of Broadcast TV': Report Reveals How Oprah Landed Interview With Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    'Meghan is Obviously Confused': The Sussexes' Wedding Certificate Proves They Married at Windsor
    Hints by Markle’s Friend Sussexes Could Be Taping Private Calls ‘Threatening’, Royal Expert Says
    Sussexes to Become 'More Irrelevant' When Prince George Grows Up - Report
    Tags:
    Buckingham Palace, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, royal family, royal family, royals, Netflix, netflix, USA, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse